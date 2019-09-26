By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Republican Party of Highlands County is already gearing up for the next presidential election. On Thursday evening, Sept. 19, Republicans from near and far gathered at the Genesis Center in downtown Lake Placid for a fundraiser to help the cause of President Donald Trump, along with various candidates vying for political offices in Florida.
Billed as “Keep America Great’ Dinner and Program, the event brought local and State officials together to help foster election and re-election of loyal Republicans. The event was patriotic, spirited and fun for those who attended.
After opening remarks by Kathy Rapp, Chairman of the Highlands County Republican Committee, the Lake Placid High School Junior ROTC color guard presented the American flag, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Even the invocation by Pastor Kevin Ahrens, of the Lake Josephine Baptist Church had a political twist. Then, Rene Haney sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem. In fact, many people in the audience were wearing red, white, and blue.
Senator Ben Albritton shared his table with first responders — police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel, those who are called upon 24/7 to take care of the public safety needs of others. Dinner was catered by The Palms of Sebring.
Rapp took time to introduce all the dignitaries in the audience. She also mentioned that this year’s dinner is the largest fundraiser on record for them in Highlands County, with nearly 300 people present.
The keynote speaker of the night was Florida State Senator Joe Gruters. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. He represents District 23, which consists of Sarasota County and part of Charlotte County. He’s a Certified Public Accountant as well.
In his talk, Gruters shared how he enjoys bringing his family to Lake June for some fun on the water. As he spoke, he said praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him the greatest governor in the entire country. He confidently said that President Trump will take Florida, which is a key state in a presidential election.
Voter registration was also an important subject of the evening and a goal for the Republican Party. Gruters said committee workers are already spread throughout Florida promoting registration. He further praised President Trump’s accomplishments in the economic turnaround of the nation, his handling of the various missile threats, and his attention to families.
The evening ended with the awarding of door prizes and a thank you to the many table sponsors, donors, advertisers, and the Republican Party supporters who attended.
