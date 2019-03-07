SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is gearing up for the 14th annual Race Gala from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center on the shores of Lake Jackson.
The evening is a fun way to kick off the 12 Hours of racing headed to the Sebring International Raceway during the week. The attire is casual and the atmosphere is inviting. An evening’s entertainment will only cost $50 per person. Funds raised will benefit the Highlands Art League’s youth programs, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.
“We are doing this to raise money for the young artists in the community,” Executive Director Lynn Hamilton said. “We are focusing some of the funds on our summer Kid Camp. It’s really exciting to see what the children can do during summer break.”
Meet and greet the new artist in residence, Jaimaris Mendez, who just moved into the Clovelly House. Mendez and Donna Scherlacher will be showing off their talents in an art demonstration at the gala.
A red carpet will be set up for photo ops and a strolling photographer will be on hand. The photographer will be taking candid pictures of attendants, which will be sent to the people in the photos.
Dance if you dare to the musical entertainment of Prime Country. Hors d’ oeuvres will be made by local culinary artists. Nutmeg’s Cafe, Buffaluca Sports and Wings, Havana Day Cuban Bakery and Senor Jalepeno are some of the local restaurants cooking up the tapas.The food will be paired with wine and beer to compliment the flavors. A dessert will tempt a sweet tooth.
Bid on silent and live auction items, which will raise money for the Highlands Art League. Many artists have donated pieces to the auctions. Painted wine glasses and other artwork will be for sale.
There is still time to sponsor the event or donate items to the silent and live auctions. All donations are tax deductible. If you own a restaurant, complimentary hors d’ oeuvres are appreciated.
Everyone can enjoy the artwork from the talented folks in the region and beyond.
To arrange for pick up of donated items, call Hamilton at 863-383-5312. More information can be found at highlandsartleague.org.
