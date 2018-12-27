LAKE PLACID — The Journal Plaza is the epitome of what a small town at Christmas time should look like. The decorations and the lights at night all paint a picture that Norman Rockwell would have been proud of.
Every Saturday a Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Plaza where local honey, fresh produce, jewelry and other items are sold. The anchor stores of the Blueberry Patch, Hometown Junk and the Good News Cafe are also open for even more variety.
Saturday, Dec. 22 was no different. As always, there was a local musician to entertain shoppers but in addition, First Presbyterian Praise Ringers were ushering the Christmas Spirit.
The handbell choir was lead by First Presbyterian’s Director of Music Josh Klatt. According to Klatt, the handbell choir was established at the church in the late 1980s. They play the bells during worship ceremonies at the church and at local community events.
Klatt also pointed out that the Praise Ringers were the only handbell choir left in Lake Placid.
“We ring the bells to share our love of Jesus Christ with others,” Klatt said.
The handbell choir played seven classic Christmas carols that included “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”
Ken and Elizabeth LeBlanc, co-owners of the Journal Plaza wanted to host the Praise Ringers at the Farmer’s Market because they felt it was cheerful and appropriate for the Christmas season.
