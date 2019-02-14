SEBRING — A bright sunny day with mild spring temperatures welcomed thousands of locals and visitors to the 36th Annual Roaring ‘20s Arts & Crafts Festival in downtown Sebring last Saturday. Music in Circle Park was by Eugene Snowden.
“This event is one of the last still around that is strictly for handmade arts and crafts,” said Jennifer Swain, event coordinator with the Sebring Partnership.
Some of the many vendor tents included treasures such as sea glass jewelry, woodworking items, wax melts and soaps, pet items, jams/jellies, floral arrangements, crochet items, photography, clothing, honey and metal art.
Bill and Linda Beck had their 1925 Sprint Car Replica on display. Their furry child, Baxter, accompanied them to the event.
“The original car was said to be the fastest model T race car on the West Coast,” Bill Beck said. “My friend’s father drove it so it was recreated in his honor. This car has been on the Sebring track as well as on the Indy Speedway.”
Vendors were encouraged to dress up in period costume to make the festival even more fun as it helped to recreate the feeling of 1920’s Sebring. Visitors were able to vote for the “People’s Choice” award for the vendors. The winner receives a free space at the 2020 festival.
Cindy Rose, with Cindy Rose Photography, was dressed up as was her sister, Cheryl Boyd. Boyd was helping Rose with her customers and was vacationing here from Montana.
John and Kathy Cialkowski, with All Natural Dips, were dressed up in their finest 1920’s attire. Kathy was adorned in bright red feather boas.
“You just mix the dips with Hellman’s mayonnaise and sour cream. Very easy and so good,” Kathy Cialkowski said. They offered dip mixes like Carolina Crab, Cheddar Bacon and Lobster Bisque. Samples were available.
Sweet Bottoms owner Marci Bagley was visiting with customers Judy Dill and Bonnie Chisolm. They purchased some unique nature lamps.
“We have a variety of fragrance products that make you happy,” Bagley said. “Our name, Sweet Bottoms, was from our first product, which was actually a toilet spritzer spray.”
The Happy Hives Raw Natural Unprocessed Honey tent was busy with people tasting samples of Lemon Sunshine, Orange Blossom and Palmetto honey.
Liz Inglett was talking to Happy Hives owners Jack and Kevin Stokes. Inglett has several hives of her own. The father/son Stokes team have their hives up in Lake Wales.
There were plenty of vendor booths to browse and fun things to do. Food trucks lined the streets and offered goodies such as fried treats (Oreos, Twinkies, brownies), hot dogs, Italian beef, brats, burgers, funnel cakes, Philly cheese steak and kettle corn.
