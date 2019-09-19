By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
Once again, rock and roll is saying goodbye. This time Eddie Money and The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, have died just two days apart.
Money passed away Sept. 13. The cause of death was determined to be esophageal cancer, according to heavy.com.
Money, whose real name was Edward Joseph Mahoney, exploded onto the music scene with instant success, much like Ocasek and The Cars.
As reported by last.fm.com, rock impresario Bill Graham said of the artist, “Eddie Money has it all. Not only can he sing, write and play, but he is a natural performer.”
The Brooklyn-born singer’s debut self-titled album was released in 1977. The recording went double-platinum, peaking at No. 37, largely on the strength of singles “Baby Hold On To Me” and “Two Tickets To Paradise.”
Money released his sophomore effort “Life For The Taking” in 1979. Although not his most commercially successful album, it did earn Money a platinum record award, establishing him as a bona-fide rock star. Peaking at No. 17, it would be the highest charting album of his career.
As the 1980’s rolled into view Money continued his chart success. Album No.4, “No Control” was yet another platinum effort containing the hit singles “Think I’m In Love” and “Shakin’.”
Just as the Money train began to slow, he released the biggest single of his career. From the 1986 record “Can’t Hold Back” came the monster hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”
In 1987 Money received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” according to the Associated Press. The song featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector, who reprised one of her signature hits from the 1960’s as she crooned “be my little baby,” which she first sang on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” single.
Money continued to write and perform till the end, releasing his final studio effort, “Brand New Day,” this past July.
Money was born to Daniel and Dottie Mahoney on March 21, 1949. He leaves behind wife, Laurie, and the couple’s five kids: Zach, Joe, Jesse, Dez and Julian.
Money was 70 years-old.
Some may not readily recognize the name Ric Ocasek as a stand-alone entity. Anyone who has been a fan of American mainstream rock music since the late 1970s surely is familiar with Ocasek’s work with his band The Cars.
As The Washington Post put it, the Cars emerged from the Boston club scene to become a fixture of MTV and a staple of classic rock and oldies radio stations for decades. Their 1978 self-titled debut, was described by allmusic.com as “a genuine rock masterpiece.”
In a statement released Monday, Sept. 15, Paula Porizkova, Ocasek’s wife of nearly 30 years, said the beloved performer died “peacefully” in his sleep.
“Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery,” Porizkova, said in an Instagram post. “Our two sons, Jonathan, Oliver and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together. I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”
As reported by usatoday.com, The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York concluded Monday that Ocasek died of natural causes, determining that hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was the cause of death, with pulmonary emphysema a contributing condition.
The Cars enjoyed staggering success. Coming out of the gate in 1978, just a year after Money, the band released a self-titled debut that set the world on fire.
The album remained on the pop charts for more than a year. It earned The Cars a Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist.” It has also been ranked No. 284 by Rolling Stone Magazine on a list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.
Of The Cars’ seven studio albums, four are multi-platinum, one is platinum and another achieved gold record status.
Their slew of hits include “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Just What I Needed,” and their two highest charting singles “Shake It Up” and “Drive.”
The band broke up in 1988. Bassist/singer Benjamin Orr died of pancreatic cancer in 2000. Ric Ocasek was 75 at the time of his death on Sept. 15.
As with Money, the music of Ocasek and his band The Cars is still loved, alive and well on the airwaves.
Goodbye Eddie. Goodbye Ric. Rest in peace. Long live rock n’ roll.
