Weather is always something a pilot is aware of. It affects almost every decision that is made. In Florida we are in the “Hurricane Season.”
Recent afternoons have seen consistent “convective activity”, that is “pilot speak” for thunderstorms. Our local afternoon events brought back some memories. Global warming may be in debate, but something is going on. In 1885 Glacier National Park had 125 glaciers, today there are only 25 left. You do the math.
I was flying back into the small rural airport where I kept my plane and I could see the building thunder heads on the horizon. Late afternoon summer thunderstorms in Wisconsin are famous for making life interesting and are not to be taken lightly.
The air was think, still, and heavy as I landed. You could feel something was building. The sun was still shining and I was looking forward to getting back home and sort out the rolls of film I had shot.
As I taxied to my normal tie down spot, someone put their airplane there! How could they? After working the plane into the next spot over, I let the frustration go. It was the last open tie down spot on the line, so I used those ropes and secured the plane. As I left the airport the storm was beginning to roll in, and in a few minutes the rain was heavy. Nothing unusual for a late Wisconsin afternoon T-storm.
Silently I was counting my lucky stars as I had made it back to the airport before the storm struck. I knew the plane was tied down well and my only real concern would be any damage from large hail.
I walked into the house the phone was ringing. I picked it up and it was the owner of the airport telling to come back as soon as I could. There was extensive damage on the field and planes were destroyed.
I had a sick feeling as I drove back, wondering if I had paid the insurance on the plane (I did), and where was the policy. I was praying no one had been hurt. I had seen what damage Wisconsin tornadoes could do being a member of the local volunteer fire department and rescue squad.
Arriving I found airplanes in crumpled balls of metal where they were ripped off their tie downs and blown over 200 yards away into the trees. The plane that was tied down in my spot was ripped off the tie downs, blown over my plane and smashed into the next plane in the line. It was shocking and sad to see these once beautiful sleek aircraft now to be headed off to an aluminum recycling facility.
My little ol’ 152 was untouched! It was only shifted a bit off center. I could not believe it! I had given the ropes a small bit of slack and it proved to be a good thing. My plane was the only aircraft on the field outside of a hangar that didn’t get damaged. Some of the hangars, and planes inside, were damaged.
No one saw or heard a tornado, no funnel cloud. What it turned out to be was an extreme “Downburst.” This is where very powerful winds are slammed down to the surface and as pushed out like a wave of wind similar to a bulldozer blade destroying most everything in its path.
Downbursts are hard to predict, identify, and avoid. They have been known to bring down commercial aircraft on a final approach to a runway. Many airports now have wind sensors at the end of runways to monitor winds and wind shear when powerful weather builds around airports.
Why was my plane spared? Pure luck I guess, especially realizing that if I had tied down the plane in my usual spot, it would have been destroyed.
It was not long after that incident that I was able to find a way to share some hangar space with another pilot. That developed a bit more of a secure feeling, but my respect and awe of Mother Nature’s power was not diminished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.