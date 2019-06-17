Devastation hit Puerto Rico in the form of Hurricane Maria, a catastrophic category 4 storm, on September 20, 2017. The months without electricity, lack of food, jobs, water and basic sanitary conditions, were unbelievable in the 21st century. The final home on the island did not have electric power restored until August 14, 2018, almost one year later.
The people suffered terribly, but pulled together, working very hard to rebuild their beloved island. A visit today shows that the downtown area still has its iconic cobblestone streets. The chickens and roosters are back walking and cackling on the streets alongside visitors, looking for treats.
The waterfront area, which is the main tourist area, looks pretty much back to normal. According to a Port Security Officer, after all the orange power trucks left the area, all of the available money went to restoring downtown. “Tourism is our life."
The waterfront had to be rebuilt first. If it wasn’t repaired, no one would want to visit and there would be no place for the cruise ships to dock.
The Old San Juan waterfront is a temporary home for a huge futuristic silver yacht. Port Security said that it belongs to a Russian billionaire. (It is believed to be Andrey Melnichenko.) Rumors of its worth tops one billion dollars. It is interesting, with no windows you can see into, and a little scary too.
Some buildings on the side streets are abandoned, with broken windows and obvious structural damage. Pizza Hut, Subway, Walgreen’s, CVS and other familiar businesses are back to normal.
Senior Frogs, a very popular party spot, is busy with tourists. Hotels and casinos are once again buzzing with activity.
La Casita is located downtown on the waterfront in Old San Juan. It used to be a tasting center with free Pina Colada’s made with fresh pineapple and coconut along with pure Puerto Rican rum. It is now the flagship store, restaurant and bar for the “Rums of Puerto Rico."
It’s a structure of great historic and architectural value. When you enter La Casita you are taken on a journey through the history of rum production on the island all the way up to modern mixology. They offer an entire line of Puerto Rican rums that the island is proud to offer.
Some interesting places to visit include El Yunque Rainforest, Arecibo and El Morro. El Yunque is located in the north central area of the island and is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System and encompasses 28,000 acres.
It has jungle-like vegetation, waterfalls, natural sounds of the wind and cool fresh air. There are panoramic views of the waterfalls (La Coca and Puente Roto). Its highest peak is 3,494 feet above sea level. It is also home to over 240 species of plants.
In Arecibo you can view natural cave formations, native Indian rock writings along with their unique petroglyphs. Zip lines there can reach as high as 2300 feet.
El Morro is one of the forts you can explore. Its full name is Fort San Felipe Del Morro. It is the oldest Spanish fort in the new world, dating back to the 16th century. It is also designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 'El Morro' means 'the promontory' and was designed to guard the entrance to San Juan Bay and defend the Spanish colonial port of San Juan.
A UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Site is a landmark or area selected as being unique in some respect as a geographically and historically identifiable place having special cultural or physical significance.
As you travel back along the waterfront, you will pass the San Juan (US) Customs House. It’s part of the National Registry of Historic Buildings. The original was established on the islet of San Juan in the 18th century. The current building was built almost 100 years ago by the US government.
Old San Juan is getting back to its pre-hurricane self. The people are still warm and friendly. The street musicians and vendors along the waterfront are smiling now. Puerto Rico is back and open for business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.