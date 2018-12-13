LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Christmas parade wrapped up the county’s holiday parade season on Saturday night. Residents spread blankets or sat in chairs angling to find the best views of “A Joyous Christmas” parade.
The Lake Placid High School JROTC guard presented the colors as they led the parade from Dal Hall Boulevard, south on Main Avenue and west on Interlake where it ended on Waldo Aliff Avenue. The battalion shouted Christmas-themed cadences as they marched.
The Grand Marshal was Denise Grimsley. She rode in a lighted wagon pulled by powerful Clydesdales.
The LPHS marching band soon followed with traditional Christmas songs and a drum line playing cadences to keep everyone in step. The winter guard thrilled the crowd as they twirled their metallic red and green flags in the air.
Several dance troupes performed and twirled through the streets. Fire trucks cruised down the streets with their lights glaring. The firefighters and their families rode atop of them waving. Santa’s elves and helpers handed out candy canes to the good boys and girls and their parents.
Highlands County Sherriff Paul Blackman walked the route along with other officers and K-9s. They had several cars and trucks decked out in lights and garland.
The floats were bright and colorful. The riders were dressed for the season. Dragons, nativity scenes, camping and a family at the dinner table were some of the creative designs. They formed a ribbon of lights as they made rolled through the streets.
Of course, the show stealers were Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Steve and Gini Shevick respectively. They waved to the crowds and wished Merry Christmas to all. Children looked on at the Jolly Man with awe.
The parade had over 60 entrants. Becki Graham noted the difference from previous parades.
“This is the longest parade I have ever seen in Lake Placid,” she said. “I have been to the parades here for 10 years straight and it’s definitely bigger. It was very beautiful.”
