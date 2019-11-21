SEBRING — The Highlands Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) accepted a new member into their group recently. “Congratulations to our new compatriot Charles Numa Coriell of Sebring,” the group said. Coriell’s ancestor was John Smock, one of the early Dutch settlers of Monmouth County, New Jersey.
The SAR would also like to acknowledge Eric Ashline and his grandfather Floyd Ashline as new members in the chapter. Both of the Ashlines live in New York. Their patriot was Prisque Ashline and served as a private for the state of New York.
The SAR is a proud organization of male descendants of those patriots who, during the American Revolution, fought to win our freedom from England. For more information, call James at 954-524-7278.
