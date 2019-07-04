On Friday, July 5, the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring is hosting a remembrance of the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk, a major campaign fought during World War II. Admission to the museum and this event is free to the public.
A key feature will be two different tank simulation video games featuring the “World of Tanks” and “War Thunder.” Participants will be coached on the various German and Soviet tanks and use these in battle simulations. This will be a great introduction to computer gaming especially for young people, however, it is also a great opportunity for seniors to see how easy it is to operate military games as well.
In addition to video games, short seminars will be held on the history of the German-Soviet campaign in which more than 2 million soldiers fought across the steppe of western Ukraine for six weeks. Tank models, books and videos will be on hand to flesh out the history of this part of World War II.
The Battle of Kursk is regarded as one of the largest tank battles in history, with some estimates stating it involved 6,000 tanks, 2,000,000 troops and 4,000 aircraft, but numbers do vary depending on the source.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “The Battle of Kursk marked the decisive end of the German offensive capability on the Eastern Front and cleared the way for the great Soviet offensives of 1944–45.”
A drawing will be held for a diorama depicting one of the tanks in the Kursk Battle. Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event finishes at 5 p.m.
The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”
