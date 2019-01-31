Local Highlands County “armchair historians” were highly engaged by retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Bob Posthumus, of Lake Placid, in the latest session of history talks at the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring on Wednesday. A decorated combat veteran serving in watercraft in the Mekong Delta from 1968-71, Posthumus recited the overarching strategy of Navy, Coast Guard and Army units working to cut off military men and material moving by water to support Viet Cong and North Vietnamese army operations.
Enemy efforts were largely thwarted by patrol craft, such as Swift boats, PTF Nasty fast patrol craft and PBRs on the rivers canals and near shore waters of South Vietnam. This effort forced the Communists to shift the bulk of their logistics to the less efficient overland Ho Chi Minh Trail through the jungles of Laos and Cambodia. Posthumus recounted briefing then Commander of Naval Forces — Vietnam Admiral Elmo Zumwalt — on the tenacity of the communist logistics systems in the war zone. Museum members John Cecil and Sam Stowers related their combat service on Navy boats and ships participating in Market Time and Game Warden. Thirty-five people attended the talk in the ornate Flag Room of the museum of which a dozen were veterans of all the US military services who served in the Vietnam War zone.
The Military Sea Services Museum is a Section 501.c.3 non-profit with the mission of preserving the history and traditions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the waterborne branches of the Army and Air Force. The museum, located one mile east of Sebring High School on Kenilworth Blvd, is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. This series of open discussions stimulates analysis through reading and research by participants and a better understanding of important historical events. With its library of more than 2,000 books and other media on military topics, along with its archive of thousands of artifacts and documents the museum is a great place to study and learn the military history of the United States.
Upcoming sessions, which begin at 4 p.m. on each date and will cover:
• February 20 — “The Cold War — Who Won?”
• March 20 — “The United States Coast Guard — World War II Operations.”
• April 24 — “D-Day — The Sands of Normandy.”
The talks are moderated by Curator, Fred Carino, a retired naval officer and one of those “armchair historians.” Come on out and enjoy a lively discussion at The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.