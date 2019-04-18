Do you love penguins? Join SeaWorld Orlando for a special celebration with interactive activities on Saturday, April 27 for World Penguin Day. This in-park event will be fun for all ages and will be held at Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin with the SeaWorld Orlando Animal Care Team from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Full Schedule
10:30 a.m. — A Penguin Talk, led by the Animal Care Team in the Antarctica exhibit, where you’ll see the penguins being fed in the water.
12:00 p.m. — Watch as the penguins interact with enrichment devices.
12:30 p.m. — The Chick Chat where an Animal Care Team Member will chat with you about penguins and their chicks
1:30 p.m. — A second Penguin Talk, led by our Animal Care Team in the Antarctica exhibit, where you’ll see our penguins being fed in the water
2:00 p.m. — Another Chick Chat where an Animal Care Team Member will chat with you about penguins and their chicks
- Please allow time to access special activities via the Antarctica wait line.
