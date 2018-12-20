It’s not too soon to start planning your 2019 vacation, and one of the best places to stretch your travel dollar is in sunny Sebring.
Sometimes value means a compromise on quality, but that is certainly not the case in Sebring with fine dining, boutique hotels, lakeside accommodations, historic golf courses, trophy bass fishing, spectacular natural areas, first class entertainment, and art and cultural attractions unique to our South Central Florida region.
Below are a few of the 2019 events. A full list of activities is available at www.VisitSebring.com or contact us to get a free Travel Guide at 800-545-6021.
January
Jan. 8: Let’s Hang On www.SFSCArts.org
This high-energy tribute to the music and style of the iconic group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Let’s Hang On performs to sold-out audiences nationwide. Showcasing the trademark vocal virtuosity, tight harmonies, and crisp choreography that made The Four Seasons one of the greatest vocal groups of all time, it’s been dubbed the “No. 1 Frankie Valli show in the U.S.” and includes all of the great mega-hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “December ’63,” “Who Loves You,” and many more!
Jan. 9-12: Harder Hall Ladies Invitational www.harderhallwomens.com
This 63rd annual ladies golf tournament is open to women amateur golfers age 12 and older. Play will be conducted in two Divisions. Field limited to 132 players. This tournament has been played annually since 1956 and its champions include such prominent names as Cristie Kerr, Natalie Gulbis, Brittany Lincicome, Morgan Pressel, Stacy Lewis and Charley Hull.
Jan. 11: Hotlanta DixielandJazz www.SFSCArts.org
Hotlanta sets your feet firmly on Bourbon Street in Old New Orleans. You’ll experience every bit of the joy, energy, and humor of that early American Jazz called Dixieland. Songs from Fats Waller, Hoagy Carmichael, Louie Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, plus many old favorites like “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Royal Garden Blues,” “South,” “Hard Hearted Hannah,” and “When The Saints Go Marchin’ In” are all part of Hotlanta’s musical treat.
Jan. 13: Forever Young www.SFSCArts.org
It’s the pop, rock, and country music you grew up with, or embraced as it was handed down to you. “Forever Young” is the soundtrack of your life with music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. This musical theater production takes place in a basement retreat in the Midwest with five male powerhouse singers who relive the music of their lives with energetic dance moves and loads of laughs on an exciting and sentimental journey of a lifetime!
Jan. 17-Feb. 6: Organic Geometry Exhibit www.mofac.org
Stop by the South Florida State College Museum of Florida Art and Culture and view ceramic works, by Bert Bogdany, which both exemplify and challenge the malleable nature of clay. Opening reception on Jan. 17 at 1:00 PM.
Jan. 18-Feb. 3: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change www.HighlandsLittleTheatre.org
A witty musical that tackles modern love in all its forms, from the perils and pitfalls to the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, I Love You, Your Perfect, Now Change will have audience members shouting “This is my life!”
Jan. 18: Derrick and the Motowners www.SFSCArts.org
The Motowners will take your breath away! The Motowners show is a fantastic tribute to the many artists and great songs from the classic Motown years. Expect to hear smash hits by the Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many more. A perfect night for “Dancing in the Streets!”
Jan. 22: Simon & Garfunkel Central Park Revisited www.SFSCArts.org
In 1981, more than 500,000 music fans gathered in Central Park to witness the now legendary reunion of folk duo Simon & Garfunkel. Award-winning recording artists, Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers recreate that magical night. With dulcet vocals harmonizing over lilting guitar, you’ll hear all the beloved poetic masterpieces that made Simon & Garfunkel famous.
Jan. 23: The Doo Wop Project www.SFSCArts.org
Three parts Jersey Boys, two parts Motown: The Musical, and “not your grandma’s doo wop”, these five charismatic, handsome, triple-threat Broadway stars with their hot five-piece band tear it up, with musicality, dancing and showmanship not found with any other group in the world! They “re-doo” classic Doo Wop songs from the 50s and 60s and make them sound fresh and new…and they take contemporary pop hits by stars like Jason Mraz, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Maroon 5, and “doowopify” them!
Jan. 23-26: U.S. Sport Aviation Expo www.sportaviationexpo.com
The U.S. Sport Aviation Expo is internationally recognized as “the place to see, try, fly, and buy” sport aircraft. New aircraft types, models, engines, propellers and other associated aviation items have been introduced at Sebring’s Expo every year since its inception. Nearly 150 aircraft are on display and exhibitors travel from as far away as Africa, China, Romania, New Zealand, Australia, Italy and the Czech Republic to attend.
Jan. 26: Sara Evans in Concert www.SFSCArts.org
Sara Evans was the most-nominated artist at the 2001 Country Music Association awards with seven nominations overall, and she won her first CMA award when “Born to Fly” won the award for Video of the Year. Her Top 10 country hits include “Born to Fly,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “Three Chords and the Truth,” “No Place That Far,” and “A Little Bit Stronger.” Sara’s phenomenal talent as a vocalist, winning personality, and hard-to-ignore stunning good looks captured the attention of the television industry; she’s played herself on the popular dramatic series, “Nashville,” and was the first country singer to compete on ABC’s long-running hit, “Dancing with the Stars.”
Jan. 29: Brian Gurl and Katherine Alexandra: Dueling the Ivories www.SFSCArts.org
Powerful piano renditions, soaring vocals and dazzling, fun-filled dueling piano pieces highlight this one-of-a-kind two-piano production – backed up by bass and drums. International performers – Brian Gurl and Katherine Alexandra interact with the audience while sharing compelling stories, joyful anecdotes and stirring introductions that lead exquisitely into powerfully played pieces.
February
Feb. 2: Jon Secada in Concert www.sfscarts.org
With a career spanning over two decades, two Grammy awards, 20 million records sold, and starring roles on Broadway, Jon Secada sis recognized by fans around the world for his soulful and melodic voice. As a songwriter, Secada has written No. 1 hits for Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez. His hit songs “Just Another Day” (Billboard Top 5 pop hit), “Angel”, “Do You Believe in Us”, and the soaring “Someday” are romantic, hopeful, and sprinkled with the ‘Secada sound.’
Feb. 2-3: Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair tourlakeplacid.com
More than 100 arts and crafts booths will convene in DeVane Park, along with local, non-profit food booths, live entertainment, children’s activities, an exhibit hall and arts & Crafts demonstrations. Free admission.
Feb. 5: Phil Dirt and the Dozers www.sfscarts.org
If you’re ready to experience the good old days of Rock ‘n Roll, lace up your saddle shoes, hang the fuzzy dice on the rear-view mirror, and get to the most popular and most requested act at the Wildstein Center. The Dozers have always made fun their top priority, and that means decades of repeat bookings, sold-out shows, and happy customers and fans!
Feb. 8-March 27: The Art of Mary Mirabal at MoTA www.HighlandsArtLeague.org/mota
Mary is an award-winning artist and dreamer who paints contemporary abstract expressionist works. A child of the 70s, she loves color as you will see in her work. She collects Native American art inspired by Santa Fe, a place very dear to her heart and the inspiration for her art. Her paintings are an exploration of colors, textures and tools. Free admission; donations accepted.
Feb. 12: Divas 3 www.sfscarts.org
An enticing mix of pure class, personality, and “goose-bump inducing vocals,” three beautiful female singers with powerhouse voices sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more!
Feb. 9-10: Bike Sebring 12/24 www.bikesebring.org
Held annually at the Sebring International Raceway, the Bike Sebring 12/24 event allows cyclists to compete in a 12 or 24-hour cycling race on and off the racetrack.
Feb. 9: Roaring 20s Festival www.DowntownSebring.org
Doff your fedora, polish your pearls and celebrate a golden era of opulence, art and music when Downtown Sebring’s Roaring 20s Festival kicks up its heels. Free general admission. Fee for vendors. The annual festival is a fabulous way to celebrate the festive days in South Central Florida when visitors flocked to the sunny shores of Downtown Sebring’s Lake Jackson. Held in historic Downtown Sebring, the festival will feature Big Band era musical performances, vintage cars, and an arts and crafts fair.
Feb. 14: The Florida Orchestra sfscarts.org
The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional symphony orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. Through extraordinary musical performances, the orchestra inspires the people of Florida with exciting musical programs. Led by Music Director Michael Francis, The Florida Orchestra returns for an evening of inspiring and romantic classics including “Clair de Lune” and “Three Nocturnes” by Claude Debussy and “The Planets” by Gustav Holst.
Feb. 15: The Eddie Metz Trio www.sfscarts.org
This swinging, cosmopolitan trio (American, Italian and Australian) is an annual favorite at South Florida State College! Eddie provides the drive and impeccable timing on drums along with award-winning jazz pianist Rossano Sportiello and Nikki Parrot on bass and vocals.
Feb. 6-May 8: Vanishing Florida–Photography by Kevin Boldenow mofac.org
Stop by the South Florida State College Museum of Florida Art and Culture and view photography capturing endangered landscapes of Florida.
Feb. 15-24: Disenchanted at Highlands Little Theatre www.HighlandsLittleTheatre.org.
Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em? Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight.
Warning: Not for kids. This show is funny and sarcastic, with adult humor!
Feb. 16: Wild World of Animals www.sfscarts.org
The fantastic animal lineup encompassing arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals are the real rock stars of Wild World of Animals. Grant Kemmerer brings about 16 animal friends to each show ranging from leopard, monkey, wolf, and badger to the critically endangered red ruffed lemur. You may have seen Grant before as a guest on “The Martha Stewart Show,” “The Meredith Vieira Show,” “Anderson Cooper,” “CBS Early Show,” and “Fox and Friends.”
Feb. 19: Alter Eagles www.sfscarts.org
The Alter Eagles re-create the excitement, look and feel of an Eagles concert better than any other group with a Joe Walsh look-alike on lead guitar and vocals, a Glenn Frey clone guitarist, and a drummer and vocalist that looks like Don Henley!
Feb. 20: Chita Rivera and Robert Klein www.sfscarts.org
The incomparable Tony® Award winner Chita Rivera recreates signature moments from her legendary career including numbers from “West Side Story,” “Sweet Charity,” “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “Bye, Bye, Birdie,” “The Rink” and “The Visit.” Robert Klein is a pioneer in modern stand-up comedy who inspired heavyweights like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. Klein regularly appears on talk shows, making more than 100 appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show.”
Feb. 24: Rhythm in the Night www.sfscarts.org
Led by Justin Boros, the former lead dancer of Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance”, the accomplished cast features 20 of the world’s most skilled Irish dancers sharing the inspiring story of love and salvation against a backdrop of ancient ruins that transports the audience to another time and place. Strength, agility and precision formulate the fast-paced and breath-taking experience on stage as the cast performs to the heart-pounding and fluid symphonic music that has enthralled audiences all across North America!
Feb. 26: Nashville Legacy with Jason Coleman www.sfscarts.org
Though Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins have passed away, their Nashville Legacy lives on through Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Chet’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor. Jason and Meagan bring new life to the “Nashville Sound” pioneered by their legendary forerunners by playing songs like Floyd’s “Last Date” on piano and Chet’s “Freight Train” on guitar, as well as hits from Patsy Cline, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley.
Feb. 28: Wayne Newton in Concert www.sfscarts.org
With over 30,000 Las Vegas appearances and performances in films and on stage, Wayne Newton brings his “Up Close and Personal” show to SFSC. It’s an evening of show biz memories in a conversation with the audience, who will have the opportunity to ask questions. Expect Wayne to perform on one of the 13 instruments he plays and maybe even a performance of “Danke Schoen” or “Red Roses for a Blue Lady.”
Feb. 28-March 3: 2019 Sebring Vintage Classic www.SVRA.com
Historic racing promoted by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. As one of the oldest organizations in vintage racing, and the only one with a national presence, SVRA is committed to presenting the best possible experience for our competitors and fans. For competitors, SVRA provides a complete weekend of events and activities with lots of track time and a full slate of sprint and endurance races, as well as off-track activities. For spectators, the paddock area is all always “open” at no cost beyond admission, offering a level of access to cars and drivers not available in most other forms of motorsport.
March
March 1: The Lew Del Gatto Quintet with Dan Miller www.sfscarts.org
Saxophonist Del Gatto performed his professional six-week gig with Skitch Henderson at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. A gig with Buddy Rich led to Del Gatto playing at the famous Sand’s Hotel in Vegas with Frank Sinatra. Dan Miller, on trumpet, was a former band member for the Woody Herman Orchestra, Maynard Ferguson, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Connick Jr. and is currently a member of the Naples Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra.
March 3: Cirque Zuma Zuma www.sfscarts.org
After sell-out seasons in Europe and an extended debut run in Australia, Cirque Zuma Zuma is ready to wow you. “America’s Got Talent” finalist Cirque Zuma Zuma, known as the “ultimate African circus,” is filled with non-stop action and African culture, including dance, acrobatics, tumbling, and music. Cirque Zuma Zuma features disciplined performers who are trained in Kenya and Tanzania. Many describe it as an African-style “Cirque du Soleil.”
March 5: My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, and I’m in Therapy www.sfscarts.org
The original three-time, award-winning Broadway comedy is back when Steve Solomon returns to SFSC in “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, and I’m in Therapy.” The creator and star Steve Solomon performs his famous show featuring nearly 30 unique and hilarious characters. This is a classic afternoon of comedy featuring one of the most distinctive voices in comedy. As Variety exclaimed, “Steve Solomon is Alan King, Billy Crystal, a smidgen of Don Rickles and George Carlin all thrown in.”
March 7: Legally Blonde, The Musical www.sfscarts.org
Fabulously fun and internationally acclaimed, “Legally Blonde – The Musical” is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL be the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. “Legally Blonde — The Musical” warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Appropriate for youth, ages 12 and up.
March 13-16: Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring/1,000 Miles of Sebring www.SebringRaceway.com
The 12 Hours of Sebring is an annual motorsport endurance race for sports cars held at Sebring International Raceway, on the site of the former Hendricks Army Airfield World War II air base in Sebring, Florida. The event is the second round of the United SportsCar Championship.
March 19: Doug Cameron and Family www.sfscarts.org
Internationally recognized as a violin innovator, Doug Cameron has recorded and performed with a wide range of artists, including George Benson, Doc Severinsen, Tom Petty, Cher, The Allman Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Tony Bennett, renowned producer, David Foster as well as recording for numerous motion pictures and commercials. Onstage with his two young sons, these three musicians perform an afternoon of audience favorites that range from Paganini to “Orange Blossom Special.”
March 20: The Sound of Music www.sfscarts.org
The hills are alive! A brand-new production of “The Sound of Music” is coming to Avon Park. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.
March 23: Sandi Patty in Concert www.sfscarts.org
Simply known as “The Voice,” Sandi Patty has been awarded five Grammy® Awards, 40 Dove Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and she has three platinum and five gold records. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and is an Indiana Living Legend.
March 26: University of Florida Concert Choir www.sfscarts.org
The University of Florida Choir, comprised of 60 music students, is the premier choral ensemble in the University of Florida School of Music. Directed by Dr. Will Kesling, the University Choir performs culturally diverse choral master works from all style periods, with the repertoire ranging from intimate a cappella settings to grandiose scores with orchestra.
March 28: Nicole Henry in Concert www.sfscarts.org
Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the jazz world’s most acclaimed vocalists, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and powerful emotional resonance. Her passionate, soulful voice and heart-felt charisma has earned her a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums. Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, Essence and more, Ms. Henry highlights classic and contemporary jazz, contemporary standards, blues and originals.
March 29-April 28: Nana’s Naughty Knickers www.HighlandsLittleTheatre.org
Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested — or worse — evicted? Alcohol use and mild adult themes. May not be suitable for children under 13.
March 30: The Price Is Right www.sfscarts.org
The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show… from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!
April
April 4: Terry Lower Trio & Vocalist Edye Evans Hyde www.sfscarts.org
Pianist Terry Lower has a great and swinging command of the keyboard. A fixture on the Michigan jazz scene for over 30 years, Terry is an in-demand sideman, working with such artists as Benny Golson, Frank Morgan, David “Fathead” Newman and Kevin Mahogany, but it is at the head of his own quintet that Terry’s playing and writing are best showcased. Inspired by Oscar Peterson, Monty Alexander and Art Tatum, Terry Lower is an exciting and fun pianist who adds his own twist to the straight ahead jazz that he loves. Edye Evans Hyde’s voice ranges from swanky, classic jazz to upbeat blues that makes you stand up and move. Her smooth ability to weave her voice in with the instruments and her ability to passionately belt her voice earned her the Michigan Jazz Vocalist of the Year.
April 5-6: Sebring Soda Festival www.SebringSodaFest.com
Certain tastes, smells and sights bring us back to our childhood, and soda pop is often one of those tastes that brings along fond memories. Cooling off on a hot summer day with a root beer float, or a sharing a cola at the drug store fountain with friends, are the types of nostalgic moments you’ll be transported back to at the Sebring Soda Festival. This new and exciting event is a unique opportunity to showcase the small town feel of the beautiful downtown Sebring area while promoting a family-friendly event that anyone can enjoy. With hundreds of craft sodas available for sampling, along with a classic car show, art and craft vendors, pop-up retail storefronts, food trucks, a kid’s zone, and more, we strive to bring back the fun for everyone from aged 1 to 100. A vintage, 1950’s vibe will encompass the event, and entertainment will be provided throughout the day.
April 12-14: Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible www.SFSCArts.org
A brand-new show in a new location from the creators of The Story of Jesus. Power and Light Productions presents a new Biblical theatrical production titled Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible with four performances April 12-14. Group ticket sales begin Jan. 2; single ticket sales begin Feb. 1.
April 27: Avon Park Blueberry Festival www.avonparkrotaryblueberryfestival.com
The 9th Annual Bluegrass Blueberry Festival will be held in Avon Park’s Donaldson Park. The lakeside event features live bluegrass music, blueberry products for sale, BBQ chicken dinners for sale, a Kid’s Zone, and original arts and crafts vendors.
June
June 7-23: Mamma Mia! www.HighlandsLittleTheatre.org
Over 60 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! The ultimate feel-good show! Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings 3 men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and every night everyone’s having the time of their lives! May not be suitable for children under 13.
June 8-9: Heartland Triathlon http://heartlandtri.org
Experience what other triathletes are talking about! Swim in the clear, spring-fed waters of Lake Jackson. Ride on the smooth, fast bike course on the open roads north of Sebring. Run the historic downtown Sebring Circle Park to the finish line! Celebrate your finish with your friends and family at one of the best food and beverage spreads seen in our sport. The Heartland Triathlon is an event created by triathletes for triathletes and their families. Sprint, Olympic and Youth Races.
July
July 26-28: Lake Placid Caladium Festival lpfla.com/caladium.htm
Caladiums are grown in large fields in Lake Placid, the nation’s caladium capital, and have been compared to the tulip fields in Holland for their beauty. The 40+ varieties of red, white, and pink, and all combinations of the colors is truly a work of art. The annual caladium festival celebrates this beautiful plant with caladium field tours, art competitions and vendors, bulb and plant sale, antique cars, and live entertainment.
August
Aug. 16-Sept. 1: Nine to Five, The Musical www.HighlandsLittleTheatre.org
Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy — giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she? May not be suitable for children under 13.
