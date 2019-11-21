SEBRING — The morning was brisk with the temperature around 60 degrees; winter weather for us Floridians. A perfect early morning to start putting up the traditional Sebring Carousel of Lights in Circle Park.
“This is year 34,” said John Spiegel, who along with Jeremy Daugherty and Sean Skeets, work painstakingly to make sure the Circle is lit up and Santa’s house arrives on time for the festivities.
“This year the decorations will be up from Saturday Nov. 30th until Christmas Day Eve. We wanted the start date to coincide with Small Business Saturday. The hours are 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the lights and for Santa.”
They will need to take down the decorations a little earlier this year as there will be a New Year’s Eve event on the circle. It was an old tradition that went by the wayside about 20 years ago.
“We’re excited that they’re bringing back the New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s been a very long time.”
This year, the decorations will have a new look. In early spring, Circle Park was re-landscaped and improvements were made in the irrigation lines.
“We have to make some design changes to avoid the irrigation lines. They now run parallel to the pavement. About 60% had to be move. It’s going to be time consuming for this first set-up and challenging. We used to have our pre-marked areas that made for an easier set-up. Now we’re starting from scratch.”
Spiegel decided to give them three weeks to set-up instead of the usual two. He’s really glad that was decided. In addition to the changes, there is a brand new activity this year that is sure to become an annual highlight.
“Frosty’s Winter Wonderland is a new activity with photo opportunities. We have students helping out from the Drama Departments of Sebring and Avon Park High Schools. There will be live characters. Probably 10 or more snowmen, snowwomen and kids in an interactive activity.”
You will need to purchase a ticket for this event, but there is plenty for kids to see and do there. Parents will also be allowed to take photos and videos while their children play in Frosty’s Winter Wonderland.
As usual there will be small games and activities for children, snacks, beautiful colored lights and decorations and don’t forget, Santa and his workshop and the Singing Puppet show. Some of the activities have a nominal charge which helps to ensure this event will be enjoyed for many years to come.
There will be so much to see and do it may take several trips to enjoy everything. With the Park being open every night from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., you can visit as often as you want.
