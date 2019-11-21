SEBRING — Downtown Sebring was bursting with music and excitement last Saturday evening as people attended the annual Sebring Craft Beer Festival. It was a perfect cool autumn evening for tasting craft brews and sampling treats from local restaurants in and around the Sebring Civic Center, enjoying the beautiful sunset over Lake Jackson.
“This is our seventh year and the official name was changed to Sebring Craft Beer Festival (formerly known as Another Round on the Circle). The new name better recognizes the event as it is — a craft beer festival,” said Kelly Dressel, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands.
Locating the event at the Sebring Civic Center is also new this year. “Our festival is mostly outside but we do have the Civic Center available if it rains.”
Toshia and Devin WIngo attended the event. “I’ve been here before,” said Toshia. “It’s Devin’s first time. This is his birthday present. We enjoy trying different craft beers.”
Amy and Jady Prescott were at the welcome table, handing out the sampling cups and programs.
Outback Steak House offered grilled chicken-on-the-barbie, center cut sirloin steak and steakhouse mac and cheese. Melissa Johnston and Don Lipps were serving the samples.
Dreama Steele and Crystal Myers did the serving for Nutmeg’s Café of Sebring. They had pasta and chicken salad as well as their famous cupcakes in spice cake, chocolate peanut butter and key lime with cream cheese.
People lined up to get a taste of the ‘redneck nachos’ served up Mary and Robert Strenth with Nut’n Fancy Grillin’.
“You start with nacho chips, add pulled pork and pour on cheese sauce,” said Robert, who is their grill master.
Others who provided food sampling included The Blue Lagoon Saloon, Smoke Shack BBQ and Bar Snacks by Prescott Lawn and Pest Control, Inc.
In the VIP area, Becky Taversa and Angeline Deshazo, both Board members for the Children’s Museum, were serving up brats to Daniel Bohannon and Jake McClelland.
The VIP area had soft pretzels with beer cheese dip, German potato salad, sauerkraut and brats with onions and peppers. A special pass was required to access the VIP area.
Craft beers are unique and their hallmark is innovation. They create styles with unique twists, flavors and names.
Some of the tasting styles include tart and funky, crisp and clean, dark and roasty, malty and sweet, hoppy and bitter and fruity and spicy.
Craft Beer participants included those with Bernie Little Distributors; Swamphead (Gainesville), Motorworks (Bradenton), Tampa Bay (Tampa), Founders (Michigan), Ballst/Corona (California), Funky Buddha (Oakland Park), Sweetwater (Atlanta), ACE Ciders (California), Coppertail (Tampa), and Babe Wine and Seltzer.
Those from J.J. Taylor distributing included New Belgium (Asheville), Sam Adams (Boston), Mike’s Hard Lemonade (Chicago), Jdubs (Sarasota), Fort Myers (Ft. Myers), Brewing (California) and Yuengling (Tampa).
Local ABC Fine Wine and Spirits had various selections available as well. Samantha Allen and Roger Flux, with ABC, were serving Mary Koegel and Ed Van Etten.
“She’s trying 1664 Blanc and I’m having what translates to ‘End of the World’,” said Van Etten.
Shawn and Vivianna Bendixson were camping at Highlands Hammock Park and heard about the event.
“We’re here from Tampa for the weekend celebrating Vivianna’s birthday. We thought this would be a fun event and it is.”
Austin Zajack with Constellation Brands, served them a sample of Funky Buddha.
Adult-size lawn games were available such as corn hole, Connect 4, Yahtzee and Jenga.
Entertainment was provided by the Blackbird Anthem Band, who won the Josie Music Award for Southern Rock Band of the Year in September in Tennessee.
“This is a big fundraiser for us,” said Dressel. “All proceeds go to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands.”
