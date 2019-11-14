SEBRING — “Enthusiasm is the word that comes to mind when you think of our November Elk of the Month, Mona Richardson,” said the Sebring Elks Lodge. Richardson was born in Washington, D.C. and was “A Navy Brat.” She lived in California, Maryland, New Jersey and Florida.
Current owner of Circle Salon in Sebring. Mona has a daughter and a 15-year-old grandson who live in Georgia. Mona’s husband is Mark Richardson, Loyal Knight at the Lodge. She has three stepchildren and combined they have eight grandchildren. They are both very involved in the Missions Methodist Church in Sebring and enjoy people, dancing, camping, music and just being outdoors.
“You can always find her at the 12 Hours of Sebring,” the Lodge said. She has volunteered at HLT, Lake Placid Health & Rehabilitation Center, children’s church ministry in music, Vacation Bible School and missions in the Dominican Republic. She also sang in the Highlands Sweet Adeline’s chorus.
“Mona is a fairly new member of the Sebring Elks but is already making an impact,” the Lodge said. She has agreed to take over the hiring of musicians for Friday nights and will be bringing new ideas to the Lodge as Activities Director. “Thank you, Mona, for adding so much fun to our Lodge.”
