Sebring Elks give back

Pictured are Camila Norona, Cadet Commander; Jim Mason and George Quel. The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 awarded $5,384 to Sebring High School for their JR ROTC program.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — On Friday, May 3, the Air Force JR ROTC held it’s 26th Annual Awards Ceremony and Military Ball. Elk members George and Darlene Quel and Jim and Ronna Mason were in attendance along with Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Doug Deierlein who was the guest speaker.

Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 sponsored a golf tournament on Feb. 23 and raised $5,384. These monies were given to the Sebring High School for the JR ROTC program in February but the formal presentation was made at the awards ceremony.

