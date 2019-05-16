SEBRING — On Friday, May 3, the Air Force JR ROTC held it’s 26th Annual Awards Ceremony and Military Ball. Elk members George and Darlene Quel and Jim and Ronna Mason were in attendance along with Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Doug Deierlein who was the guest speaker.
Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 sponsored a golf tournament on Feb. 23 and raised $5,384. These monies were given to the Sebring High School for the JR ROTC program in February but the formal presentation was made at the awards ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.