SEBRING — Exalted Ruler of Sebring Lodge 1529, Ken Hedges, honored three members during the regular lodge meeting in April. These awards were based on outstanding service during the year and he stated that, “the Lodge is indebted to so many volunteers which made his first year a success.”

Buddy Richards was awarded “Officer of the Year,” Glenda Conrad was “Elk of the Year” and Ronna Mason was given a “Leadership” award.

