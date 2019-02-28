The Sebring High School ‘Wash Pin Players’ presented “Pinocchio Commedia” last week in their Smith Center. Kaerdi Arthur McGovern directed the students in a Commedia Dell’ Arte adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s Classic by Johnny Simons.
“We put on eight shows, including shows for the elementary schools. We do a huge Spring show in the Commedia Dell’ Arte format as that is the style I was trained in. The show has eight students on stage, one on spotlight and one in make-up. Getting in the show is very competitive when you have a small cast,” said McGovern.
“They’re performing the story of Pinocchio in a Commedia format. The audience is interactive. It’s a traveling show that becomes characters using slapstick comedy.”
This is an acting ensemble so they make everything from costumes to sets; everything is hand made.
How did they get their name? “We are the Wash Pin Players because we hung up all of the sets on clothes lines.”
The cast is a delightful group of talented young people. “I stress academics and am very proud of these kids. They put in almost 100 hours over four weeks for rehearsal time. Many are talking college or honors classes too.”
Annastazia Somers was the ‘cat.’ “I wanted to do this play just to see the kids smiling faces in the audience. It’s very rewarding as well as a lot of fun.”
Heather Stewart, the only freshman in cast and cousin of ‘Pinocchio’ played the part of the ‘fox’. “I really enjoyed being part of this cast. It was a neat experience and I love hearing the kids laugh.”
The part of the ‘fool’ was played by Aurora Dominguez. “The experience we get on stage is so satisfying. It gets you out of your shell. Our message is the importance of learning the arts and enlightening the kids.”
‘Geppeta,’ Pinocchio’s mother, was played by Emily Jestes. “I want to be a teacher. This gives me a better understanding of how kids react. I love to see and hear their reactions.”
Lizbeth Martinez was the ‘spirit.’ “This was such a good experience. It helps you be more outgoing and social. You get to explore your personality.”
The ‘puppet master’ was played by Ezequiel Barrera. “I watched a lot of plays and movies and have dreamed of being an actor. My family wants me to get an engineering degree, but I still want to be involved in the theater.”
‘Pinocchio’ was brought to life by Christian Juliano. “Ms. McGovern told me to try out. It’s funny, but everyone switched roles sometime during the rehearsals. They even taught me taught me how to skip for this part.”
Senior Javell Francis, made a huge impact as the ‘cricket.’ He did a lot of the narration and hopped around the stage making chirping noises. “I enjoy acting. I want to make people feel things and have an emotional response.”
The cast all agreed that this type of project puts the joy back in high cchool. They have become very close.
The story began with cricket handing Geppeta a wooden block and telling her to ‘carve, carve, carve.’ She is a baker and says I ‘bake, bake, bake.’
Pinocchio is created and the spirit tells him he can become a real boy if he listens to his mother, Geppeta, and goes to school. On his way to school he meets the cat and the fox.
They dissuade him from doing what he promised and they sell him to the puppet master for 2,000 pennies. He is locked up until the fool lets him out.
Pinocchio and the fool become donkeys and go to a faraway island called Yeknod (donkey spelled backwards).
Gepetta searches for Pinocchio and is swallowed by a dog fish. Pinocchio rescues Gepetta from the fish. He becomes a real boy for saving his mom and repenting for breaking his promises.
The audience loved the show. The cast members frequently moved thorough out the audience. The big red dog fish was a big hit with the kids.
