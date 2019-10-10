Special to Highlands Sun
SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway has again been awarded a No. 1 ranking among prestigious motorsports facilities and events. An international web site located in Quebec and followed by more than 30 million readers – HotCars – has ranked Sebring at the top of its list of Florida’s most “awesome” tracks.
In July, Sebring’s legendary Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was voted North America’s No. 1 motorsports event in a prestigious fan poll conducted by USA Today. The Sebring International Raceway event, which on March 21, 2020 will celebrate its 68th running, is part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and is traditionally the second event of the season for North America’s premier sports car racing series.
Like the USA Today poll, the HotCars ranking included a prestigious top-10 list. While the USA Today poll ranked events, the HotCars poll highlighted Florida tracks.
Top 10 Florida Tracks
1. Sebring International Raceway, Sebring
2. Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach
3. Florida International Rally & Motorsport, Starke
4. Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead
5. Bubba Raceway Park, Gainesville
6. Orlando Speed World, Orlando
7. Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton
8. Palm Beach International Raceway, Jupiter
9. Waldo Motorsports, Waldo
10. Anderson Racepark, Palmetto
HotCars states Sebring International Raceway has “enjoyed a life of fame, innovations, and heartbreaks throughout its life. For decades, Sebring’s prime event is their 12 Hour event. It’s nearly identical to Daytona’s, but with half the time on a more challenging circuit. Sebring, literally, has everything you could ask for in a track like this.”
James Jacobs, who wrote the article which was published Oct. 7, also said it’s great to see Sebring do well “and change ever so slightly as the years go on.”
“Sebring has long been known around the world by the most passionate road racing and sports car fans,” said Wayne Estes, Sebring International Raceway president and general manager. “Because the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is gaining popularity as one of the most spectacular sporting events in America, the track and its other activities are also growing in popularity. As stated, we work hard to not only continue growing these events but also preserve the charm and character of Sebring that was found here in 1952.”
The USA Today 10Best Fan list included many of North America’s most notable events:
1. Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sebring, Fla.
2. Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis, Ind.
3. Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla.
4. Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
5. The Rolex 24 At Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.
6. Motul Petit Le Mans, Braselton, Ga.
7. Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville, Iowa
8. Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
9. Bojangles Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
10. IMSA WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
America’s No. 1 Race – the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts – the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 will take place March 18-21. Tickets are on sale at Sebringraceway.com.
The Second Annual Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring will run Nov. 9-10, with $10,000 paid out to the winner in each class – including LMP3 (prototype), Porsche GT3, GT4 and TCR (touring) classes. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the gate.
For more information visit www.sebringraceway.com or call 863-655-1442.
