SEBRING — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Otis M. Johnson Jr. of Sebring, Florida the Wright Brothers Master Pilots Award, the most prestigious award presented by the FAA to a pilot. This award acknowledges outstanding service to aviation for 50 years or more.
In 1968, Johnson started his aviation career in Charlottesville, Virginia at the Milton Airport. He worked for Horizon Aviation, Eagle Aviation and Cardinal Airlines, and was the chief flight instructor at Cardinal when he was hired by the FAA as an aviation safety inspector.
He moved to Rochester, New York and worked at the Rochester Flight Standards District Office, rising through the ranks to become principal operations inspector and, ultimately, the operations unit supervisor. From Rochester, Otis was promoted to the FAA Air Carrier Division Headquarters in Washington, D.C. where he was an air carrier program manager. In 1989 he was promoted to flight standards district manager at the Baltimore Maryland FSDO.
In 1994 , he retired with 35 years of service to the United States Government. Since that time, Otis has served as a pilot, flight instructor and an aviation consultant. He has worked in China showing the Chinese airlines how the FAA certifies airlines, pilots and FAA inspectors.
He also served as an auditor for a Part 141 Flight School program at a large college in Florida.
Over the years Otis has instructed in a wide variety of aircraft, including many of the single, multi-engine, cabin class and light twins from Beech, Piper and Cessna, including the Cessna CE 550/500 and the Beech 2000 Starship. He has also participated in Boeing 727 initial and recurrent simulator training, and has given line checks on many flight decks, including the Boeing 727, 737, 757, 767, and the Douglas DC 8, 9 and 10.
Those who recommended Otis for this honor and award consider him to be not only their instructor, but their friend. They feel he has distinguished himself among his peers by stressing safety and professionalism in the airplane.
