SEBRING — David Powers is a perpetual creation machine. His appetite to create, think and do seems inexhaustible. He is a published author, painter and musician, as well as having a PhD in clinical psychology.
Powers’ most recent project is a nonfiction book titled “Powers Manual: Benzo Recovery Guide.”
“Aside from being a bit of a neo-renaissance artist, I also enjoy writing both fiction and nonfiction,” Powers relates. “My new book is a manual for individuals dependent upon benzodiazepines, which are largely used for anti-anxiety, sleep, and even as a muscle relaxer.
“The book teaches the individual how to safely taper from the drug (with their doctor’s full awareness and support, of course). It utilizes cognitive-behavioral therapeutic techniques to help them manage symptoms, and reduce the effects of manifesting symptoms that emerge during the tapering process. These can last months and be severe. The book also helps them treat anxiety and depression that were likely there as pre-existing conditions. You can find the book on Amazon.
“I also have a YouTube channel dedicated to Benzo recovery, and even offer Benzo recovery coaching.”
You can learn more about recovery coaching at https://powersbenzocoaching.wordpress.com.
Powers was born in Conroe, Texas. He has also lived in Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan, and has been a Florida resident for the last 20 years.
“I went to high school in Winter Haven, but was forced to drop out after a rather serious situation.” Powers and some friends were outside playing when a deranged neighbor tried to run them over with his vehicle, crushing Powers against a tree.
“I suffered serious injuries and was forced to drop out at the beginning of my freshman year. I had just turned 15; the other two boys involved in the incident were aged 11 and 13.
“My injuries included three compound fractured lumbar vertebrae, a punctured lung, seven broken ribs, my spleen was removed, and there was some internal organ failure from the impact.
“I spent seven days in the hospital and told I wouldn’t walk again. Yet I took my first step on the fifth day. Eventually, I healed, went back and earned my diploma and got into college.
“I attended college here, earning my AA and then BS at South Florida State College. From there I completed my Master in Clinical Psychology with a specialization in Mental Health Counseling. After completing that I enrolled in the Doctoral Clinical Psychology program. I am now finishing up my dissertation.
“I always had a strong interest in psychology. How people thought and behaved always fascinated me. Also, I always saw the personal value in psychology, which I realized could lead us to a deeper understanding of ourselves.”
In addition to his academic inroads, Powers was aware of his artistic nature at a very early age. “My first painting was a finger painting of a green turtle at the age of 5,” he recalls. “I studied some art in college, but was actually a photography major and even helped teach photography here at the college in Avon Park, which is something I would like to do more of.
“I think art was part of my instinct, and also a kind of mechanism for understanding and processing deeper themes in my life. Art is a blessing in that regard. It’s that universal language of the unconscious. Art can also be a great way to promote mental health, and it gives us an escape when we aren’t at our best.
“Like the great artists of the Renaissance period, I enjoy working in different mediums and see great value in balancing the logical and creative parts of our life. Einstein wasn’t only a brilliant physicist, he also played piano and violin.
“Leonardo Da Vinci wasn’t only a great sculptor and painter, he was a brilliant inventor. Some people may say, ‘but what about being a jack-of-all-trades and master of none?’ To them I say, ‘imagine if someone had said that to Michelangelo or Da Vinci?’
“When I’m not creating art, I’m working on my novels (I’ve written four), playing music (you might have caught one of our shows at Brewster’s before it closed down), or I’m working in photography and film. You might have seen my work at the Wild Turkey (Tavern) with their new camouflage design. I enjoy creating murals, and still do commercial work with photography.
“The act of creation, for me, is an intrinsic part of the human expression, and a tool from which we can use to grow. The answer to most problems is love, and the purpose of our existence is to become who we are, and to actualize our potential with the short, precious time we have.
“I’ve been in shows from Los Angeles to Italy, even hosted several of my own shows where I featured my artwork, and even played live music and spoke about art-related themes.
“I got my break around 2005 when artist Chet Zar, a master oil painter specializing in monsters, told me about a gallery in Los Angeles called The Cannibal Flower. It was a big deal. That opened up doors to other galleries and really kick-started my career in art.
“Still, my biggest success didn’t involve some huge art sell or a five-star gallery experience. It came when a fan of my work had purchased a print of a heart I created, and took it in with him during his open-heart surgery. He was terrified about the experience.
“I had signed the print some years prior at an art show, if I’m not mistaken, and on the back I wrote, “In our darkest hour, confide in love, not fear.”
“He later got my phone number and called me up in tears thanking me for the art and the words. He said it really helped him. That struck me deep. To me, that’s worth more than money.”
To learn more go to: www.LucidWindows.com
You can reach David Powers at: Lucidwindows@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.