The Sebring Soda Festival needs your help in naming its new mascot. The “Name the Mascot” contest is open and accepting name submissions now through March 10.
Submit your entry in person at the “Meet the Mascot” event on Sunday, March 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, or submit it by March 10 via email to sebringsodafest@sebring.org or on the Sebring Soda Festival Facebook Page (www.Facebook.com/SebringSodaFest).
The Sebring Soda Fest committee will pick the top five finalists, and the final name will be selected through a Facebook poll as the name with the most votes deemed the winner. Full rules and details are available on the Sebring Soda Festival Facebook Page (www.Facebook.com/SebringSodaFest).
The winner will receive two Sebring Soda Festival Tasting Cards (valued at $20), and the chance to introduce the mascot at the Festival on April 6.
The two-day festival, which is held in historic downtown Sebring, is a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned fun. This family-friendly event will kick off on Friday, April 5 with a Rockin’ 50s Block Party from 5-8 p.m., which will be a free event featuring live music, games, fun competitions and more.
The actual Soda Tasting will take place on Saturday, April 6 and is free to attend during the day. Tasting Tickets, which will be required to taste the 200+ sodas, are now available for pre-purchase at http://www.sebringsodafest. com/, as well as tickets to the “Get Your Fizz On” Cocktail Party for adults on April 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
The event will take place at Circle Park in Downtown Sebring. All event details, including information on tickets, vendor space, volunteers and sponsors, can be found at www.SebringSodaFest.com.
