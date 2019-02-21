SEBRING — Suncoast Credit Union is pleased to be the Title Sponsor of the 2nd Annual Sebring Soda Festival taking place in downtown Sebring April 5-6.
The two-day festival, which is held in historic downtown Sebring, is a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned fun. If you enjoy scrumptious sips, bring your friends, family and even your dog to Sebring and pop in for an experience that is “sodalicious.”
The festival will feature traditional sodas, like colas, ginger ales, root beers, and cream sodas, plus countless unique sodas you can’t find in stores, including flavors like caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, peach cobbler, candied bacon, key lime, cucumber, pepper soda and more. And everyone loves to re-visit the many vintage favorites featured at the festival, such as Cheerwine, Moxie and RC Cola. There will also be a variety of diet sodas available for sampling.
All of the sodas at the Festival are made in small batches and most are made with real sugar (no high fructose corn syrup). They come from all over the U.S. and many from small towns. Sodas from companies like Sprecher Brewing Company (Glendale, Wisconsin), Fest Cola (New Orleans), Boylan Bottling Company (New York), Cheerwine (Salisbury, North Carolina) Durango Soda Company (Durango, Colorado) and others will be available for tasting. Many of the soda makers and bottlers will be in attendance.
Tickets are now on sale online for the highly-anticipated Sebring Soda Festival. This family-friendly event will kick off on Friday, April 5 with a Rockin’ 1950s Block Party from 5-8 p.m., which will be a free event featuring live music, games, fun competitions and more.
The actual Soda Tasting will take place on Saturday, April 6 and is free to attend during the day. Tasting Tickets, which will be required to taste the 200+ sodas, are now available for pre-purchase at http://www.sebringsodafest. com/, as well as tickets to the “Get Your Fizz On” Cocktail Party for adults on April 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
The event will take place at Circle Park in Downtown Sebring. All event details, including information on tickets, vendor space, volunteers and sponsors, can be found at SebringSodaFest.com.
The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) are presenting sponsors of this unique event.
For more information about visiting Sebring, check out VisitSebring.com.
