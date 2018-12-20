TALLAHASSEE — Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner and the Florida Department of State announced the launch of Florida Rocks! on FloridaMusicTours.com. Florida Rocks! highlights the Sunshine State’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history. Florida was an incubator of major rock ‘n’ roll talent with many prominent and influential rock ‘n’ roll musicians coming out of Florida including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles), Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jim Morrison — all members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“Rock ‘n’ roll flourished in Florida beginning in the late 1960s and some of the genre’s greatest musicians and most famous recording studios have roots in our state,” said Secretary Detzner. “Through Florida Rocks! on Florida Music Tours, we are excited to share the rich history of rock ‘n’ roll in the Sunshine State and places where the music is still thriving today.”
“To me, it’s important to remember that music provides a sense of community,” said Melody Trucks of the Melody Trucks Band. “Music has a way of bringing people together for no other reason but their love for music. The Melody Trucks Band, hailing from Jacksonville, is fortunate to be part of one of the richest, most diverse and most inclusive music communities around. Florida Music Tours seeks to provide a digital way to bring people together for their love of music and its rich history and heritage in Florida. I am honored help launch the Florida Rocks! music tour at our concert in Tallahassee.”
FloridaMusicTours.com is an educational, travel and media website that spotlights Florida’s important role in American musical history and promotes the state as a top destination for music enthusiasts. Each Florida Music Tour acts as an interactive guide to a musical genre or style that takes a visitor through Florida’s musical history and across the state to where that music originated and where it can be heard today.
Shannon Moore of Fifth and Thomas said, “Fifth and Thomas provides both food and music that feeds the soul. Music houses and venues have long been gathering places for artists and music lovers to connect and enjoy the sustenance that music provides. We strive to maintain that tradition here and are honored to be a part of the Florida Rocks! music tour.”
Musicians who have been inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame include Bo Diddley, Ray Charles, Jimmy Buffett, Gloria Estefan, Don Felder, Tom Petty and Mel Tillis.
Launched in 2017, the debut Florida Music Tour “Florida’s Got the Blues” spotlights the history of blues music in Florida as well as related genres of gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues. In the coming months, additional Florida Music Tours will be added that feature Latin American and Caribbean music, as well as other genres.
