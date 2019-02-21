SEBRING — Highlands County’s spectacular Senior Expo and Family Extravaganza event was held last weekend at the Lakeshore Mall. This was a highly anticipated event for people of all ages and was presented by the Highlands News-Sun. Many local sponsors also participated to make this event a success.
On the outdoor stage Raisin’ Cain (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and Hard Candy (3 p.m. -8 p.m.) were the musical entertainers for the event. Some people braved the warm sun while others opted for the covered tent.
Jim and Joyce Paugh, winter residents in Sebring, found a great spot under some shady trees.
“We love the music and find the health fair information quite helpful,” said Joyce. “We’re from Western Maryland. This is our second year attending this event.”
AdventHealth had a table inside with a lot of healthy information and some pretty nice give-a-ways, including first aid kits and bags, which kept the staff pretty busy with visitors.
Judi Knecht and Marge Shuga were waiting in line to get their goodies.
“We wanted to see what’s here and have some fun visiting the vendor tables. There’s so much to see,” said Shuga.
Sevigny & Associates Eye Care drew a huge crowd with their colorful ‘Spin to Win Wheel.’ Prizes included pens, backpacks, glass cleaners and other branded items.
Pat Kelley waited in line for her turn. “I really wanted the koozie and I won one! I’m happy now.”
Ridge Technical College, from Polk County, had some of their students taking blood pressure readings. Joseph Feight, student LPN, took Marvin Knutilla’s pressure.
“I hope it’s not too high today,” said Knutilla.
Winston, a beautiful white dog, accompanied his owner Marie Krenisky to the event.
“It’s really great having all this information available in the mall. I just wanted to be nosy and see what was here today,” said Krenisky.
Many people gathered at the Florida First Hearing table. Abi Colon, Hearing Aid Specialist, was doing video ear screening. He was showing Lee Waber his results.
“We’re basically looking for wax, checking ear drums, looking for infections and any trauma,” explained Colon.
Steve Reinschuttle, with America’s Best Hearing, was on center stage as one of the speakers.
“People tend to wait 7-10 years before they decide they need a hearing aid,” said Reinschuttle. “People are in denial; they feel hearing aids make you look old. We have over 500 different types and styles available.”
Others who appeared on center stage included Nell Hayes (Highlands County Sheriff’s Office), a Carelumina representative, HLT’s Glad Hatters, Tiffany Werhner (Safety Harbor Behavioral Health & Counseling Center), Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, singers Erica White and Tim Serdynski and the Heartland Dog Club.
Chickadee the Clown, was one of the clowns from Toby’s Clown College. She was visiting with youngsters Brayden and Kolyton Schlipf, James Roman and John Luke. There were plenty of smiles all around.
Sebring neighbors Judy Lento, Susan Waters, Diann Spicer and Gloria Wisniewski, came to see what was going on.
“We like the music, popcorn cookies and the goodies we won! Those cookies are so good.”
You could smell the Otis Spunkmeyer chocolate chip cookies all over the mall. Tina Caldwell, Gabby McAnally and Christina Carrington, with Advanced Air Systems, baked fresh ones that disappeared in minutes.
“We do this every year. Everyone loves the cookies!”
There were plenty of activities in the Kids Zone including Putt-Putt Golf, dance contests, Tom’s Lazar Tag and the Home Depot Kids Workshop.
Brother and sister, Easton and Cheyenne Durrance, were darting around corners with their guns at Tom’s Lazar Tag. They looked like pros as they maneuvered around obstacles to make their shots.
The Boudreau family watched as their daughter April worked in the Home Depot Workshop to create her very own birdhouse.
There was so much to see do and enjoy, both inside and outside the mall. This annual event was once again a huge success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.