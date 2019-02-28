Each year, the Heartland Senior Games attracts a larger group of competitors from across the state. 2019 was no exception with people coming from Arcadia, Deland, Kissimmee, Miami, Okeechobee, Orlando, Osprey, Seffner, The Villages and even flying in from Wisconsin to challenge locals from Lake Placid and Sebring.
Saturday’s track and field competition was efficiently run by Chet Brojek and Lee Pearson with help from Ross Richards, Terry Engle and Emily Vargas. Competitors from far afield had nothing but praise for the organization of the meet and look forward to returning next year.
Saturday started out with the 5k run which consisted of three laps around the roads that form the perimeter of the Avon Park H.S. campus. Humidity was very high but the cloud cover assisted the runners who were led by Lake Placid’s Tim Nicholls who covered the course in a blistering 19:21 followed by his wife Mary who clocked in at 24:17.
The next events on the agenda were shot put and discus. While the ladies were throwing the discus, the men were heaving the shot put then they reversed.
Avis Vaught of the Villages, competing in the 70-74 age group, had obviously been training hard for the meet as she had the best distance in both the discus, 55’ 5.5” inches and in shot at 24’ 9”. Roland Jones from Seffner (65-69 bracket), accomplished the same double with an amazing throw of 142’ 0” in discus and a heave of 39’ 0” in the shot put. Earl Bosley of Sebring (70-74), led the local men with distances of 74’ 6” in discus and 27’ 5” in shot.
Action returned to the track where Jim Ricker (55-59) ran away from the field in the 1500 meter race with a time of 5:24. Ricker flew in from Wisconsin for the weekend to compete alongside his 87 year old father, Ralph, of Arcadia. Jim Gibbs (60-64) of Sebring, clocked the next fastest time, crossing the finish line in 6:02. In the 800 meters, it was Ricker again in a time of 2:45 with Sebring’s Chuck Imboden (75-79) recording the second fastest time at 3:39.
The long jump saw Brenda Scott (55-59) of Okeechobee with the women’s best jump at 10’ 5”. Grant McLaughlin (65-69) joined the long jump competition at the last minute and recorded the day’s best jump of 10’ 9” edging out fellow Tanglewooder, Don Lariviere (70-74), who had a best jump of 10’ 8.5”
There were very few who tried the high jump. Avis Vaught, the lone woman competing, had a best jump of 3’ 2”. Roland Jones recorded a jump of 4’ 0” followed closely by local Don Lariviere and Duncan Beck from Wisconsin, who both topped out at 3’ 8”. Beck, a regular at the Heartland Senior Games is a Senior Games junkie. He is competing in three other senior meets across the state this winter and reports that through the years, he has entered Senior Games in 42 states.
Back on the track, Brojek kept things hopping, ensuring that runners had time to rest up between events as needed, but never wasting any time. Sebring’s Audrey Smith (80-84) had times of 1:03 in the 200 and 27.0 in the 100, best among local women. Okeechobee’s Brenda Scott (55-59) blew away the ladies in the 200, 100 and 50 posting times of 40.1, 17.35 and 9.02 respectively.
In the 400, Richard Henneforth of Miami led the field with a timing of 1:28.80. Among locals, Tim Hudy (60-64) from Whisper Lake in Sebring posted a time of 1:36.1, just edging out Chuck Imboden (75-79) who crossed the finish line in 1:36.3.
Frank Irizzary (55-59), who came in from Deland for the day, had the best times in the 200 (29.5), 100 (14.0) and 50 (7.6). Locals posting great times were Tim Hudy (60-64) in the 200 with a clocking of 36.02 and Tanglewood’s Grant McLaughlin (65-69) who gave Irizzary a real run for his money in both the 100 and 50 metre races with times of 14.55 and 7.88 respectively.
Local medal winners were plentiful: Audrey Smith (80-84) won gold medals in the 50, 100 and 200. Bob Stanionis (65-69) was the gold medal winner in 5k. Chuck Imboden (75-79) led his age group in the 400, 800, 1500 and 5k.
Don Lariviere (70-74) had first place finishes in the 50, long jump and high jump, second in the 100 and third in both the shot put and discus. Earl Bosley earned three silver medals for shot put, discus and long jump. Gene Josey (80-84) was golden in both shot put and discus.
Grant McLaughlin (65-69) took home gold medals in the 50, 100 and long jump. Harold Smith (80-84) won gold in the 800 and 1500. Jim Gibbs (60-64) captured a gold medal in the 1500. Joe Oblon (60-64) had gold in the 50m and silver in the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 races.
John Holm (75-79) walked away with a silver in the 1500. Kathi Flyte (60-64) took gold in the 5k. Ken Cowie got a silver for his efforts in the 5k. Larry Boldt (75-79) came first in his age group in the 50, 100, 200, long jump and high jump and placed second in shot put.
Mary Nicholls (55-59) placed first in her age group in the 5k. Murray Hale (70-74) placed first in the 5k. Tim Hudy (60-64) placed first in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 and second in the 50, where he pulled a hamstring.
South Florida State College is thrilled that Brojek and his team have agreed to host the 2020 meet at Avon Park High School.
Any locals concerned about the challenge of entering events they may not have tried since high school have a full year to practice. The great thing about the Heartland Senior Games Meet is the camaraderie among the athletes.
Many times during the morning, the more skilled discus throwers and shot putters were seen offering tips to those with less experience during warm up time and Coach Pearson was busy helping long jumpers during their warm ups.
The 2019 Heartland Senior Games wrapped-up another successful year with tennis at the Thakkar Tennis Center this week. Plans are already underway for the 2020 Heartland Senior Games.
