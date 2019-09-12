SEBRING — This month the Elks celebrate Carolyn and Harold Cook for their volunteer work with Sebring Elks Lodge 1529. Harold joined Sebring Elks 1529 five years ago and Carolyn joined a year later. They always help in the dining room on Friday nights and special events when asked, and even when not asked!
If they are eating dinner and see that they are short-handed, they help after they eat. Carolyn and Harold are originally from West Virginia where Harold was a U.S. Postmaster and Carolyn taught elementary school. Harold was transferred to Florida 35 years ago and worked as Postmaster in Tarpon Springs, Zolfo Springs and Lake Placid.
Carolyn taught first and third grades throughout her career and retired from the Zolfo Springs Educational system and Harold retired in 2007. “We are glad that they finally settled in Sebring as they are assets to the Elks as well as to the community,” said the Lodge.
