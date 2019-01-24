Since 1985, South Florida State College has presented the popular Goodtime Tuesdays Matinee Series which includes country and pop music, comedy, Broadway revues and even the University of Florida Choir. Matinee performances begin in January and run through March, every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the 1460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. Parking is free.
The Matinee Series is sponsored by Palms of Sebring and Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center.
“Audiences love coming to spend the afternoon in Highlands County,” said Cindy Garren, Director of Cultural Programs at SFSC. “Do a little golfing on our Citrus Trail, visit the historic Hotel Jacaranda for a delightful lunch, and see a top-notch show. Plus you get home before dark!” Tickets for the Matinee Series performances range from $12 to $28.
Friends, family, social club or church members can bring a group to a performance. Contact the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178 for group prices.
• Brian Gurl and Katherine Alexandra in Dueling Pianos promise a fun-filled afternoon on January 29 with powerful piano renditions and soaring vocals in a one-of-a-kind piano duo. “Brian has performed for our audience several times and he always delivers a show that makes everyone feel good and happy,” added Garren.
• Tickets sell fast for Phil Dirt and The Dozers, the most requested act at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center! Celebrate the good, ole days of rock and roll on February 5 with the sounds of the Beach Boys, The Beatles and Roy Orbison.
• Spanning four decades of divas like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer and Carole King, Divas 3 deliver a powerhouse show on February 12. Three beautiful female singers perform the biggest hits of everyone’s favorite divas.
• The Alter Eagles, who are slated for February 19, are professional touring musicians who were eager to pool their talents to provide the most accurate and engaging live recreation of the Eagles music possible with a Joe Walsh look-alike on lead guitar and a vocalist that looks like Don Henley. All the Eagles classics from “Their Greatest Hits” album like “Take It Easy”, “Desperado” and “One of these Nights”, as well as songs from the newer albums and solo careers such as “Heartache Tonight and “Hotel California” are just a few in their repertoire.
• Floyd Cramer’s unique “slip note” piano style was an essential part of countless country, pop, and rock hits in the 1950s and ‘60s and is widely regarded as the standard for country piano. Chet Atkins’ innovative thumb-and-two-finger guitar style led him to become known as one of the world’s preeminent guitar virtuosos, and many of the records he produced for RCA have become classics. Though Floyd and Chet have passed away, their Nashville Legacy lives on through Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Chet’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor who will bring new life to the “Nashville Sound” on February 26.
• The original three-time, award-winning Broadway comedy, “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy,” returns to the Wildstein Center on March 5. The creator and star Steve Solomon performs his famous show featuring nearly 30 hilarious characters. As Variety exclaimed, “Steve Solomon is Alan King, Billy Crystal, a smidgen of Don Rickles and George Carlin all thrown in.”
• Doug Cameron and Family, scheduled for March 19, is an afternoon of audience favorites that range from Paganini to “Orange Blossom Festival.” Internationally recognized as a violin innovator, Doug Cameron has recorded and performed with George Benson, Tom Petty, Cher, Tony Bennett, and renowned producer, David Foster. Onstage with his two young sons, it’s wholesome, light-hearted entertainment.
• The University of Florida Choir is the premier choral ensemble in the School of Music and the performance is planned for March 26. Comprised of 60 students, most of whom are pursuing degrees in the field of music, the choir is conducted by Dr. Will Kesling and performs culturally diverse choral master works from all style periods.
Videos and information are available online at www.sfscARTS.org. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 863-784-7178 or visiting the box office located at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park.
The 1460-seat Alan Jay Center for the Performing Arts is committed to making the performing arts available to everyone, including patrons with disabilities. All rest rooms are ADA compliant and sign language interpreters can be provided upon request. Patrons with mobility disabilities can remain in their mobility device or transfer to theater seats. Assistive listening devices are available at no cost in the concession stand. Large print programs are also available, upon request, and service animals are admitted. For accommodations or special requests, call Chase Smith at 863-784-7287.
