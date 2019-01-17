AVON PARK — The South Florida State College (SFSC) Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) is exhibiting Maggie Dillon’s photorealistic textile work now through Wednesday, Jan. 30 in the lower lobby of the Alan Jay Wildstein Theater for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park. This exhibition depicting candid moments from the 1930s through the 1950s is called “Sweet Temporary: Portraits in Fiber.” Those interested in Dillon’s work may meet the artist during the exhibition’s opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. in MOFAC.
Based in Sarasota, Fla., Dillon is a textile artist who works exclusively in batik fabric. She uses photography to create portraits in fiber.
“My work reawakens a calm moment that is simultaneously ordinary and meaningful,” Dillon said. “I choose images that have photojournalistic qualities and celebrate natural, honest situation. Piecing different shades and textures together, the fabric creates an open-ended story, encouraging the viewer to imagine the subjects as if they were characters in a book.
“I, primarily, work in the decades ranging from the 1930s to 1950s, based on candid moment—a girl’s day at the lake, a picnic in a poppy field, reading a bible in the wee hours of the morning. There is something humbler about those eras. People were less aware of the camera. Vintage images seem purer, even elegant in their simplicity. Because of this, I work in a nostalgic, subdued palette like old film.”
MOFAC is located in the Wildstein Center at SFSC, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. The museum is open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m., or by appointment for group tours. Patrons of the Wildstein Center may visit the museum one hour prior to matinee and evening performances. For more information about MOFAC and its programs or to request a museum tour, contact Stepe at 863-784-7240, email stepem@southflorida.edu or visit mofac.org.
