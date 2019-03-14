The only way to describe the current “Blake Shelton – Friends and Heroes Tour” is absolutely awesome. Over four hours of high-quality entertainment was enjoyed by thousands of people attending his concert last weekend at the BB&T Arena in Sunrise.
Lauren Alaina, an upcoming young country music star, was the opening act for the show. Alaina was a second-place finisher on the popular American Idol competition, when she was just 16. At 24 years-old, she is polished and professional. She sang several of her recent hits including ‘Doin’ Fine’, ‘The Road Less Traveled’ and ‘Ladies in the 90’s.’
“Can you believe I get to open for Blake Shelton,” Alaina asked. “How cool is that? I grew up in the 90’s, so I wrote this song (Ladies in the 90’s) for all of the young ladies out there.”
After a 30-minute intermission, Shelton owned the stage, as applause, hoots and hollers, deafened the arena.
“Hey Sunrise, Florida! I’ve been coming here since 2001. I’m gonna make sure you have another three more hours of country music and have a real good time.”
Shelton was electric on stage. He sang favorites such as ‘Doing What She Likes’, ‘Name the Dog’, ‘Sangria’ and ‘Honeybee’. After his first hour set, he introduced his special guests.
“These guys are my true heroes and hall of fame artists. That’s what I named this 18-city tour ‘Friends and Heroes’”, Shelton said. “These guys are what made me want to be a county music singer.”
First up was John Anderson who sang ‘Swinging’. After Anderson were the iconic Bellamy Brothers, Howard and David, with their hits “Let Your Love Flow” and “Red Neck Girl”. Trace Adkins was Shelton’s third hero.
The show ended with Shelton and heroes gathering for a “sing-off’ when they sang a favorite song to be judged by the audience.
“I’m very competitive,” Adkins said. “I’m a coach on the Voice, you know.”
Shelton and his friends and heroes did not disappoint. This was a wonderful show for lovers of any genre of music. The excitement and enthusiasm on stage was contagious. After a standing ovation, Shelton returned for an encore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.