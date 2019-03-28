AVON PARK – Fans of live Christian theater can now purchase tickets for the new Biblical play, the Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible. Four performances will be held April 12-14 at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts in Avon Park, located just 60 miles south of Disney World.
The play producer, Power and Light Productions, is well known for productions such as The Story of Jesus, The Story of Noah, Pictures of Freedom and The Story of Moses that have each attracted thousands of attendees.
The Story of Jesus merited coverage from the likes of the New York Times, LA Times, Washington Post and the Sarasota Herald Tribune. Some critics have compared it to the passion play in Oberammergau, Germany, which has been dazzling largely Christian audiences since 1634.
Tickets range from $25-$35 per person, and group discounts are available by contacting the Box Office directly at 863-784-7178. For online ticket sales, visit SFSCArts.org/Shows. Parking is free. The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is committed to making the performing arts available to everyone, including patrons with disabilities. All facilities are ADA compliant. Call 863-784-7201 to request seating for those with disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.