SEBRING — The South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) hosted a dinner/social at the Island View restaurant on May 7, a news release states.
The guest speaker for the evening was Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. Sheriff Blackman addressed the range of law enforcement challenges he and his team face every day here in the local area. He also informed the group on a couple of his key programs and initiatives, such as the highly successful “Heel Together Academy,” a program that pairs dogs from Animal Services with two-man inmate teams (at Avon Park Correctional Institute) for obedience training.
Sheriff Blackman also detailed the department’s efforts to secure state funding for a regional training center to be located at the Sebring airport. Finally, he discussed the excellent cooperation he enjoys with the law enforcement teams of the local municipalities, as well as with state and federal agencies.
Generally speaking, Sheriff Blackman said we are lucky to be living in the communities of Highlands County and the adjacent areas.
MOAA is an independent, nonprofit organization of retired, active and former military officers, including the National Guard and Reserve, with some 355,000 members worldwide.
“It operates exclusively to the benefit of our nation, uniformed service personnel, their families and survivors. It is the nation’s largest veterans group of military officers and their families,” the group said.
There are some 420 chapters at the local level, representing the seven uniformed services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Public Health Service and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Membership is open to any person who holds or has ever held a warrant or commission in any of the seven uniformed services. Surviving spouses of deceased members qualify for membership.
For information on the South Central Florida chapter, call chapter president, COL Mike Borders, US Army, retired, at 863-402-8292.
