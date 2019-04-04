LAKE PLACID — Gini and Steve Shevick moved from the “Big City” of Fort Lauderdale to the tiny Town of Lake Placid and opened Chic Chick Boutique. The animal lovers would soon open a non-profit organization called Pawsitive Effects to assist animal rescues to have the resources they need to save animals and rehome them.
The Shevicks probably never thought they would be ambushed by friends and family in a restaurant. That’s what happened though as friend and staff member from Oak Hammock Animal Hospital, Beth Brady, set up an elaborate surprise party for the couple. She wanted to present the couple with an award of recognition for their work with Pawsitive Effects, and creating Barktoberfest, a large pet adoption event.
Some 20 members of rescues and friends of the Shevicks wanted to show their support for the work they do in the animal community. The event was Brady’s brainchild but she could not have pulled it off without her partner in crime, Cindy Ohman, a friend who works at Chic Chick and was instrumental. Sue Clark got the Shevicks to Cang’s restaurant under false pretenses.
Gini Shevickwas nearly rendered speechless when everyone yelled surprise and clapped. Gini said she was humbled and the credit really goes to the ones on the front lines – the rescues.
Brady said she and her employers were at Barktoberfest the last two years and were very impressed with the amount of animals adopted and funds raised for the participating rescues.
“Gini and Steve have done so much for the animal-loving community,” Brady said. “Everybody loves them. I just wanted to let them know we all appreciate them.”
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler read the plaque of appreciation and presented it to the couple. Fansler is an animal lover and was honored to do the presentation. Gini Shevick had a large bouquet of flowers that rivaled Miss America’s and was flabbergasted. Steve Shevick could not stop smiling and thanking everyone.
Maria and Jorge Molina operate Coco’s Pet Ranch in Zolfo Springs. They have worked with the Shevicks on rescues and admire them a lot.
“We are here to show appreciation for all that Steve and Gini do for so many animals in need,” Maria Molina said. “Their endless devotion to the animals and tireless efforts in fundraising are making a huge difference by helping over 10 rescue organizations here in the Central Florida area.”
After the initial shock wore off the Shevicks shared their feelings.
“Steve and I were extremely surprised and humbled,” Gini Shevick said. “It’s important to help the rescues that save the animals. It should really be them that is recognized. That’s why we started Pawsitive Effects. That’s our mission, to help the rescuers so they can save animals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.