SEBRING — With the eyes, the hair, the poise and the voice of an iconic celebrity, Carla Del Villaggio becomes Barbra Streisand for those in the audience. She will grace the stage at Circle Theatre on Friday, Sept. 6 as “Simply Streisand” for her first ever performance in Highlands County.
A fan of Streisand for as long as she can remember, Del Villaggio said she loves both the songs and the films. “I have always been told I had a resemblance to her, which I absolutely loved,” she said following a performance in Delaware last week.
Del Villaggio trained as an opera singer, but said Broadway was not in her plans. With a Master of Music Degree in Vocal Performance, she had given up on singing until she met her manager. He also had a passion for Streisand’s music, but that wasn’t what brought Streisand out in Del Villaggio. Instead, it was karaoke.
Del Villaggio explains that Paul Brown loves to sing karaoke. The only thing she could think of to sing was the songs of Barbra Streisand. “Over and over, people would come up and tell me I looked like her. I had never tried to sound like her. How crazy would that have been?” she said.
Brown proposed the idea that Del Villaggio become a celebrity impersonator. She relentlessly tried it a couple of times before he convinced her to perform at the annual Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators in Orlando. “I was received really well considering I didn’t know what I was doing, so I decided to jump right in and give it a shot,” she said.
That was 13 years ago. She still feels as though she is a work in progress, “probably much like Barbra herself.”
Del Villaggio performs in first person and speaks as Streisand while on stage. She has also perfected the Brooklyn accent with the help of a dialect coach in Orlando. “Some people even come up to me and ask me what part of Brooklyn I’m from,” said the Florida resident. “She is just so engrained in me.”
When not traveling and performing, Del Villaggio teaches voice classes at Valencia College in Orlando. Her students know about her performances so sometimes, when trying to get her attention, they will even call her Barbra.
Today, she has a band that she can perform with and in February will be performing with the Sarasota Orchestra Pops, a 65-piece orchestra.
“I never imagined myself doing something like this, but I do really enjoy it,” she said.
What is her favorite Barbra Streisand song to perform? It depends on her mood. She loves “People,” a standard Streisand tune; “The Way We Were,” a song Del Villaggio calls “really wonderful;” and “My Man,” from Streisand’s “Funny Girl” film.
She wouldn’t consider performing as anyone but Streisand. “That’s hard enough,” she laughed, adding she’ll leave the other celebrities to her friends.
“I don’t sing as myself much anymore. What I do is very fulfilling,” she said.
Doors at the Circle Theatre open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with the extremely talented and beautiful Carla Del Villaggio taking the stage in typical Streisand fashion at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.streisand2019.eventbrite.com The theater is at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring.
