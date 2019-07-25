St. Kitts and Nevis make up the smallest country in the Western Hemisphere. They are only separated by a 1.9 mile channel called The Narrows. You can easily travel between these two lovely islands by ferry or water taxi.
Basseterre, St. Kitts, is the oldest town in the Eastern Caribbean, dating back to the 17th century. Nevis is called the “Queen of the Caribbean.” Nevis Bath Spring is a natural hot springs that was the result of former volcanic activity that is said to have healing powers.
This is a frequent cruise ship port, but there is too much to see and do there in one short day. If you do only have one day, check before you go to plan out your itinerary.
The National Flower of St. Kitts and Nevis is the Flamboyant, also called the Poinciana, named after Monsieur de Poincy, the first French Governor of St. Kitts. It is a beautiful tree with red and yellow clusters of scalloped flowers and long black seed pods. They are often called ‘shack shack’ because of the sound made when the pods are shaken.
The cute, but mischievous, vervet monkeys, are native to St. Kitts. Unfortunately these small wild monkeys are captured and used by locals as props for souvenir photos. The monkeys were originally brought to the island by the French in the 17th century.
You will see hair braiding huts or tents on most of the islands. Many of the islands do require licensing, so be sure to check before using any of these services. Be sure to keep your distance unless you want your hair done, as many of the braiders are very aggressive in approaching tourists.
Some of the more interesting sites include the Brimstone Hall Fortress. It’s called the ‘Gibraltar of the West Indies’ and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over 300 years old, it’s perched on a 40 acre hilltop, 780 feet above sea level. Look towards the northern coastline and you will see fields of swaying sugar cane. Brimstone Hall Fortress is also called ‘Bloody Point Fort’ as it is above the Caribbean Sea where many bloody battles were fought.
UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Heritage Sites, include landmarks or areas selected as being unique in some respect as a geographically and historically identifiable place having special cultural or physical significance.
Romney Manor Gardens is 12 acres of island beauty. The local artisans produce Caribbean Batik fabric there. This colorful fabric is made into clothing, scarfs, handbags and other items. Samuel Jefferson, great-grandfather of Thomas Jefferson, was the original owner of the estate.
There is a GEF Restoration Project (Global Environment Facility) ongoing for the New River / Coconut Walk Estate on Nevis. Sadly, the natural foliage has disappeared mainly due to over-grazing and soil erosion.
A new docking area at the pier is being built to meet the demand for visitors by ships coming to St. Kitts and Nevis. The expected completion date is in 2020.
For those who are daring, try the Sky Safari Zip Line. This is on the Wingfield Estate and will take you on a ride of ,1400 feet. You can easily view the beautiful coastline and the rainforest.
If you enjoy exploring old churches, visit the remains of St. Georges Anglican Church and Co Cathedral Catholic Church. For some great photo opportunities, be sure to stop at Timothy Hill Lookout. From here you will see all the rolling hills and the salt ponds.
The Great House is a trip back in time to life on an estate in the 1700s. There is a stone cobbled courtyard with an old kitchen building housing the original volcanic stone brick oven and an old bathing house with a large volcanic stone warmed bath.
Cockleshell Beach is said to be the best beach on St. Kitts. You can enjoy the rolling hills and the clear aqua water with a view of Nevis from the shore. Another great beach is South Friars Beach, where a variety of sea life, including squid and sea urchins reside.
Whatever you choose to do on your visit, you will enjoy the beautiful landscape of the islands and the warm welcome from the people.
