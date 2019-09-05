Small & Simple Acts of Art (SSAA) is a safe, healing studio that facilitates creative expression for everyone. Owner, Mary Alexander, has been helping people with her innovative talents in the arts, since 2016. The studio has been open since 2017.
“Whether you are dealing with some type of chronic illness, disability, cancer or simply just need a quiet place to refocus your life, we are here for you.”
The techniques used at SSAA are based on the Arts in Medicine/Art Community Health approach used at the University of Florida Shands Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Alexander has a Master’s degree in Arts & Medicine from the University of Florida. She is a teaching artist with ‘Arts for All’ and an artist-in-residence for many hospitals and facilities.
When you enter her studio, she immediately puts you at ease. “Come in and relax. What type of music would you like to listen to? What type of art would you like to do? We’ll do whatever makes you feel comfortable.”
Some of the many types of artistic activities include water colors, pastels, journaling, magnetic poetry, sharpie art, tissue art, Lego art, collages, visionary boards, masks and bead work. She says she can do anything the individual wants to use for creative expression.
“Visionary boards have pictures of things that bring you joy. The creation brings out one’s personality. These are things that they want to see, that make them happy and find balance. We suggest they look at it every day.”
Alexander recently did some work with the Lighthouse group for the visually impaired at a local church. “We worked with large stencils. We helped guide them and they made some wonderful, emotional designs. This is not about perfection; it’s about expressing their feelings.”
She notes that everything she uses in her classes is totally sanitized with a plant-based cleaner after every use. Health and wellness go tougher.
I experienced art in several different forms in her studio. The most enlightening for me was creating a ‘chrysalis of hope and healing’.
I was first asked to write down all the things that were bothering me or disrupting my life and to keep writing them to fill the paper, over and over again.
Then, I tore up the paper and wrapped it up with different colors of fabric, ribbon, string and fine wire. The result was a small packet where my troubles were put aside. The purpose was to create hope and heal the heart.
“The creative side never goes away in those with dementia. After a session with art, they become more verbal, have better focus, are happier and more cooperative.”
Alexander explains that if you nurture a plant, it will grow and flourish. If we neglect it, it dies. We need to tell people they’re beautiful no matter what they are dealing with.
This is not a drop off center for children. An adult must be present. There is a very comfortable recliner in the room with a blanket so Moms can also relax while their child is doing art.
Alexander stresses that this is not ‘art therapy’, it is art as ‘self-therapy’ for health and wellness.
‘We need to get back to a sense of play, something we forget when we get older. Creative expressive enhances healing. We want people to get focused and get lost in that play space to be well. Health is an emotional journey – we all want to experience wellness.”
For more information on Small & Simple Acts of Arts and their studio and facility programs, please contact Alexander at 863-414-4439 or email at alexanderm609@gmail.com. Her website is www.smallandsimpleactsofart.com.
