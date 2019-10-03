By TOM MEISENHEIMER
SEBRING — The flappers were out in their loose, short, swishing dresses dripping in beads and sequins. The men wore striped suits and black bow ties. It was all part of the Nu-Hope annual Speakeasy Soirée fundraiser held last Friday at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in downtown Sebring. It was rescheduled because of late August’s hurricane threat.
The Golden Era Big Band got the folks onto the floor, dancing the wild and carefree Charleston and Fox Trot. Rick Kipe and Linda Riggs hit the dance floor first. They danced like they could have participated and won one of the famous 20’s dance marathons.
You felt that at any moment Al Capone was going to show up and take a table with his gang to do some backroom gambling. Robert Layne from Positive Medical Transport was dressed the part as he tried to win at blackjack. All the guests were given $10,000 in funny money to play blackjack, roulette or craps. Their winning “cash” could be turned in at night’s end to win door prizes. If you lost your first $10,000, a donation of $10 would give you an additional ten grand.
Over 200 guests came early and stayed late for the fourth annual event. Executive Director of Nu-Hope, Ingra Gardner said, “Every year our attendance increases.” And Nu-Hope’s Financial Director Brad Stoll saiid that last year the event raised well offer $10,000 to support the programs that serves seniors. This year they anticipate raising even more. And for good reason. The Speakeasy theme was a big hit and the agency does fantastic work in Highlands and Hardee counties. Word must have spread how much fun the Soiree would be, as there were many first timers enjoying the evening.
Radio personality Dave Onsted began the evening by toasting Ingra Gardner. All the folks raised their champagne glasses in her honor. Then the fun began and there was plenty of it.
Leslie Behn and Tammy Martin encouraged sales of 50/50 raffle tickets. Their expertise had them selling chances faster than a 1920’s bank robbery. Mat Delaney took photos of the guests standing in front of a simulated brick wall. Guests held their “Prohibition Violation” numbers in front of them as they posed for an FBI mug shot. FBI stood for “Flappers Bureau of Impersonation.”
The Speakeasy Cafe offered culinary delights of shrimp, wraps, deviled eggs and delectable treats by Lisa Thomas’ Cakes ‘n More. The Moonshine Bar created cash bar cocktails. Tables were decorated in black table cloths with vases of white feathers creating, as the program booklet indicated, “a unique fusion of the best of Yesterday and Today.” They were filled by guests eating, drinking and visiting with old friends.
Dave Austin and Debbie Schoonover managed the Chinese raffle booth. Insight Auctioner Sean Marks held the voice auction. There were prizes from necklaces, guitars, to two round-trip airline tickets as well as four Walt Disney World 1-Day Park-Hopper tickets.
Over 25 area businesses sponsored the event. MidFlorida Credit Union was the Platinum level sponsor. The Ruby level was sponsored by Bowman Steel and Positive Medical Transport. ABC Appliances, CenterState Bank and Heacock Insurance Group rounded out the major sponsors at the Sapphire Level.
Tickets for the fund raiser were $75 per person and $100 per couple. The ticket value was worth every penny as the evening was a tremendous success and a delightful way to spend a Friday night.
Nu-Hope Elder Care is a nonprofit organization providing help to seniors in Highlands and Hardee counties by promoting independence in daily living and socialization. Some of their major services include meal sites, nutrition counseling, emergency alert response, personal care, respite and transportation
They have two thrift stores; one in Sebring at 3504 Office Park Rd. and the second in Lake Placid at 103 S. Main Ave. Everyday the stores offer 50% off selected items. To find out how you can benefit from their services or how you can help financially or serve as a volunteer, call 863-382-2134 in Sebring or 863-773-2022 in Wauchula. Nu-Hope was founded in 1975.
