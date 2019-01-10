In 1958, NASA began planning for the historic Mercury 7 mission, while choosing the perfect team to man it. These astronauts, featuring John Glenn, live on at the Grand Turk Cruise Terminal where an exhibit chronicles some of NASA’s greatest adventures.
Over 100 prime military test pilots were up for the job with seven chosen for the team. Those trailblazing men were Alan Shepard Jr., Walter ‘Wally’ Schirra Jr., John Glenn Jr., Donald “Deke” Slayton, Virgil ‘Gus’ Grissom, L. Gordon Cooper and M. Scott Carpenter.
It was a rigorous selection process to create that perfect mix of knowledge, personality and skill to travel in space. All of those chosen were under the age of 40, no taller than 5-feet-11 and weighed less than 180 pounds. They were proudly introduced to the public on April 9, 1959.
Friendship 7 astronaut, John Glenn, became the first American to orbit the earth on February 20, 1962, making him a national hero. The spacecraft blasted into orbit atop an Atlas rocket. Glenn circled the globe three times, reached an orbital velocity of 17,500 mph and traveled 75,000 miles in 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds. He splashed down near Grand Turk Island.
When asked how his trip was, Glenn responded, “It’s hard to beat a day in which you are permitted the luxury of seeing four beautiful sunsets.”
During his mission, the recovery area was given the name of “Area Hotel.” During his second orbit, Glenn reported, “This is Friendship 7, checking down on the weather in ‘Area Hotel’ and it looks good down that way.”
His previous teammate, Gus Grissom, who was waiting in Bermuda said, “Very good! We’ll see you in Grand Turk.”
Glenn retired from NASA and was a popular senator, serving the people of Ohio for 25 years. 1n 1998, Glenn returned to space after 35 years, as part of the S.S. Discovery team at age 77. Scientists wanted to study the effects of space on an older adult.
A replica of the Friendship 7 spacecraft that carried Glenn on his historic journey was only nine feet long and six feet across and was only big enough to carry one man. At re-entry it weighed 3,000 pounds.
There were also a number of unmanned spacecraft including Mariner, Voyager, Viking, Galileo and others, that helped to extend our reach further into the solar system.
After the Mercury project, NASA kept pushing the boundaries of space exploration. Gemini followed (the first US space-walkers) as did Apollo (first humans to the moon).
The exhibit is very interesting with its replicas of the Friendship 7 and John Glenn in his spacesuit. The story boards have a lot of great information. The setting, on the waterfront of Grand Turk, is spectacular.
