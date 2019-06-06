SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway closed out its spring drag racing season with the two-day Summer Showdown, which also featured a car show, drifting area, and plenty of other activities. The spring season was another success for the track and the competitors.
Drag racing will resume on Aug. 24-25 with the start of the fall racing season and the two-day Battle at the Bridge.
The next big event to hit the track will be the FARA Sebring 300, which takes place on July 6-7. Information can be founf at www.farausa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.