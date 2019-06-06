SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway closed out its spring drag racing season with the two-day Summer Showdown, which also featured a car show, drifting area, and plenty of other activities. The spring season was another success for the track and the competitors.

Drag racing will resume on Aug. 24-25 with the start of the fall racing season and the two-day Battle at the Bridge.

The next big event to hit the track will be the FARA Sebring 300, which takes place on July 6-7. Information can be founf at www.farausa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments