The Spring Lake Community Center hosted their Vendor Fair last Saturday. This was an event where the community could browse and shop from a number of local vendors in air-conditioned comfort.
Two food trucks, Devil Dogs and Heavenly Scoops, were on site for those wishing to enjoy lunch on their shopping trip. McCracken Farms had fresh fruits and vegetable available as well.
“We’re also here to collect items for ‘Hands for Homeless, Inc.’, located out of Avon Park,” said Debbie Lewis. She and Deborah Foxworth were the event organizers.
“They feed over 400 people each week and rely on donations. We had a local realtor, Sue Dean with Re/Max, give a cash donation. Each month Hands for Homeless asks the community for donations. They are a 501c3 volunteer organization that ‘lifts up the homeless’ in our community.
“The request for July is t-shirts and underwear. We are thankful for donations brought in and also asked the vendors to donate these items instead of bringing a raffle prize.”
Vendors included Woof and Friends (Homemade dog treats, cat toys and gift – Debbie Lewis), Handcrafted Boutique (homemade soaps and candles – Stephanie Hall), Tropical Creations (unique items made out of silverware – Pat and Mark Wile), A Dora Bell Designs (crafts and quilting – Debby Carr), Carolyn’s T-Party (Tupperware and Thirty-One bags and accessories – Carolyn Roberts), Nan’s Crafts (aprons, bowl cozy’s casserole carriers – Brenda Coleman), Norwex (microfiber anti-bacterial cleaning cloths – Peg Sawyer), Newly Inspired You (comfortable fashions – Chantel Gilmore), Paparazzi ($5 jewelry and accessories – Rachel Proctor), Longaberger Baskets (hand-woven in Ohio – Barbara Lewis and Judy Rankin), Mary Kay Cosmetics and Damsel in Distress (Cosmetics and defense items – Janice Pietro) and Color Street (nail polish strips – Amy Slane).
Pat and Mark Wile, with Tropical Creations, have been working with their daughter, Megan, for about 11 years. “We made a variety of unique items out of silverware. Jewelry, like rings and earrings, and even wind chimes. Megan is the designer,” said Mark.
Carolyn Roberts had a variety of new and old Tupperware designs on display. “Tupperware is still popular and there are a lot of exciting new things. We have a microwave cooking plate that cooks on both sides at once. It makes great grilled cheese sandwiches.”
Peg Sawyer had a table with Norwex products. “These are cleaning cloths that you only need to use with water. The cloths are microfiber and have a backlock with silvadine that removes the bacteria. I have dish cloths, body cloths and kitchen scrubbers. I haven’t used soap in a very long time.”
“We’re happy so many people came out today. Just a reminder that the Spring Lake Methodist Church with have their Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7th. They will have their famous cookies on sale,” said Lewis.
For more information, or to offer a donation to Hands for Homeless, please call them at 863-446-1715. The requested donation items for July and August are t-shirts and underwear.
