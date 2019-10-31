By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
SEBRING — On Saturday, Oct. 26, the place to be in Sebring was on the playground behind St. Catherine Catholic School at 2835 Kenilworth Blvd. That’s where its annual ‘Fall Festival’ took place. There was something going on everywhere! It was truly a family affair.
Alison Copley, a local attorney, said this is her fourth year as the organizer of the event. She said she kind-of nominated herself for the job and has fun doing it.
Her youngest child goes to St. Catherine. So, she does this as a fundraiser for the school. The nominal admission fee covered a hot dog, chips, a drink, an apple and a ‘your choice’ pumpkin.
Over in one area, Halloween-style face painting was going on. In another, families were gathered applying faces and designs to the pumpkins. Under a big tent, kids got to decorate cupcakes.
Then, there were the inflated slides and jump house. Some of the kids tried their hand at bowling. A large section of picnic tables was the place to enjoy lunch. Afterwards, the kids headed to the petting corrals where they got friendly with the goats, new born calves, and donkeys. It was a happy atmosphere.
The volunteers were staff members, parents, and high schoolers. Cady Bronson is a junior at Sebring High School. She belongs to FFA and is a 4-H member and is raising a 900-pound steer for competition in the Highlands County Fair. But for today, she was helping inside the goat and baby calves pen. Another FFA student was 16-year-old, Pate Collins. His job was to watch the three small donkeys interact with the kids.
Mrs. Sara Delapaz is the pre-school director at St. Catherine. So, it came as no surprise that she would be one of the artists painting spider webs on the younger children’s faces. Mrs. Adele Moye and Erica Watts were the greeters as people entered the festival.
One youngster, Andrew Ayala, is a 9th grader at Sebring High. His task was to hand out the apples and tangerines at the lunch counter, which he did with a big smile. He said he was using this toward ‘volunteer hours’ at school. One interesting fact is that when asked to write his name for this article, he wrote it in beautiful cursive, which is fast becoming a lost art among children today. He said he learned to write in cursive when he went to Heartland Christian School.
St. Catherine Catholic School principal, Nicole Loseto, has only been at the school a year; but, her teaching experience back in New York, and then at Epiphany Cathedral Christian School prepared her for her new position. She was all smiles at seeing how well-attended this event was and seeing the kids in costumes.
St. Catherine Catholic School has students ranging from Pre-K to 8th grade. Scholarships are available to off-set tuition costs. It even has its own school bus for students who live outside of Sebring. For more information call 863-385-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.