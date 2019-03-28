ST. PETERSBURG — With the cost of housing rising, the appeal of tiny houses is growing. Thousands of visitors stood in line to see dozens of tiny houses and buses converted into living spaces at the St. Pete Tiny Home Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
Prices for ready built tiny houses started slightly under $30,000, but the small price tag does not reflect disposable housing. The tiny houses at the festival were built to last.
Core Housing Solutions offered a Firefly model with appliances for just $28,000, and the model is designed to withstand winds up to 156 miles per hour and be compliant with building codes in all 50 states, according to Andrew Bennett, one of the founders of Core Housing Solutions.
The popularity of tiny homes is growing, and Core Housing Solutions estimates that the company will build approximately 100 homes this year and ship them around the country and to Canada. One feature that is building demand for their homes is the low cost of electricity — just $18 a month for one of their models.
Many of the tiny homes at the festival are designed to be towed by half ton trucks to any destination the owner chooses. A majority of the kitchens in both tiny homes and buses featured induction burners, which cook faster than conventional burners and have a sleek design. These burners do require special pots, but they are considered safer since the burner does not get hot without a pot.
Although some vendors focused on affordability, others, like Soflo Luxury Tiny Homes, chose luxurious options as their focal point. Tiny homes can have upgraded countertops and cabinets.
If tiny homes were not small enough, some vendors also showcased their bus conversions, which offered homes on wheels, complete with bathrooms and cooking appliances. One of the buses even used a tool chest for dishes so that the drawers could be locked in place while the bus moved.
Attendees visited tiny houses, bus conversions and tiny cottages (small spaces with a more open floor plan) at the festival, and they talked with builders and experts in the industry to make well-informed decisions. Vendors showcased their models for people to view, and participants feasted on a wide array of food options while they comparison shopped.
People were able to order and customize their tiny houses at the festival. Other participants were inspired to build their own tiny homes. However, one obstacle remains for people in Highlands County; zoning does not permit this housing option. That may change in the near future, but there are locations all across the country that welcome tiny houses that offer huge savings.
