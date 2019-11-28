LAKE PLACID — It was one of those times where the saying ‘You had to be there!’ was really true. We’re talking about the first-ever Sugar Sand Raisn’ Cane Festival. Not only was it informative, but in some cases it was hilarious.
Watching prim and proper ladies shoving a stalk of sugar cane through a machine that squeezes the sweet liquid out was cause for laughter from everyone watching. Then, to see the expression on their faces as they sampled some of the greenish fluid that collected in their bottle was also funny.
This was all part of Sugar Sand Distillery’s family friendly two-day event held at 264 Henscratch Road, northwest of the Town of Lake Placid. It coincided with the harvesting of the sugar cane used to produce the 170-proof alcohol used to make their spirits.
Owner of the distillery, Don Davies, said he wanted people to learn how the rum, spicy rum, and aged barrel rum is made right on the premises. Every hour on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22. and 23, tours of the sugar cane farm were available to visitors. They were told how the whole process works.
Inside the tasting room, guests sat around the bar while bartender, Mimzy Velour, poured tiny samples of the beverages made on the grounds. In addition to the rum products, the distillery also employs another technique using fermented corn mash for other types of alcoholic treats. While the distillery is not licensed to serve drinks, customers can purchase full bottles to take home. Ice cold beer can be enjoyed out on the patio.
Among some of the visitors who attended on Friday were Larry and Dennise Rivinius. They now live in Lake Placid, having moved here from the Black Hills of South Dakota. He had been a horse trainer for rodeo horses. She worked for a utility company before they retired to Florida. They said they read about the cane festival in the paper and decided to check it out.
Don and Dee St. Onge are both retired nurses from Connecticut and have lived in Avon Park for the past seven years. They liked sampling the spirits and joked they were going to come back again with Dee’s 91-year-old mom.
Then there was Gale and Phyllis Conte, along with friend Joyce Toll. They were old friends back in Kentucky. Phyllis and Joyce squeezed the sugar cane stalks, while Gale was the photographer. They brought their own containers, so they could take the precious liquid home with them and figure out what to do with it.
Another group of five ladies were enjoying a beer out on patio. All were wearing sunglasses. They refused to have their pictures taken, saying their husbands didn’t know they were there.
To add to the festivities, Big Daddy’s BBQ food truck was on hand. On Saturday, the Fabulous Voodoo Team Band from Lake Placid played until late into the night. Davies estimated that around 300 people came out to the event. He’s already planning for next year.
For more information about Sugar Sand Distillery or visit www.sugarsanddistillery.com, or call Don Davies at 863-873 4725.
