SEBRING — Summer has officially arrived at Highlands Hammock State Park and there are many activities for visitors to enjoy in the slower ‘off season’ months. Those who find it a challenge to secure camping reservations in the busy winter season will find that with the exception of holidays, they may easily book a campsite in advance or stop by the ranger station and select their campsite as a ‘walk-in.’
Campers and day visitors may light up the campfire, plan picnics and host barbecues at this time of year sans seasonal crowds. Visitors may ‘beat the heat’ by walking or bicycling mornings and early evenings and are likely to see mother deer with very young fawns, cottontail rabbits and butterflies. Black bear have also been sighted.
Spending time in the park at the end of a hot summer day can provide some quiet, peaceful moments regardless of whether one is walking through Cypress Swamp, driving around the Loop Road, or pausing along the entrance drive to watch the sun slip down behind the trees towards the west. Summer rains are not uncommon, and those out for an evening walk or a bike ride may observe clusters of butterflies ‘puddling’ on the Primitive Wilderness Road and in other wet, sandy areas.
Visitors dodging a sudden shower may revisit those ‘another day, another dollar’ times of the Great Depression by taking a tour with a volunteer or viewing a documentary film in the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum. The CCC Museum is generally open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and there may be additional hours based on the availability of volunteer docents. Park visitors are advised to verify museum coverage by calling 863-386-6094 ext. 0 and speaking with a ranger.
Highlands Hammock is a great place for friends and families to ‘catch up’ and there is no better time than summer! Adults can trade family news beneath a shaded picnic shelter while the kids descend on the playground swings and slides or play a game of softball in the Music in the Park circle.
Visitors will not want to miss indulging in a cup of frosty wild orange ice cream or a piece of creamy wild orange pie at the Hammock Inn concession. Store operation is limited during the summer, and campers planning to rent bikes or purchase firewood as well as picnic area day visitors are reminded that Hammock Inn hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Highlands Hammock’s guided, narrated tram tour will run on the July 4th holiday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. following the Annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk, a Highlands Hammock summer tradition, now celebrating its 25th year!
For more information on summer tram tour operation, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061. The tour takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes and provides visitors with the opportunity to observe alligators, water birds and other wildlife relatively close up. The tram runs through the park’s magnificent old growth hammock, cypress swamp, and pine flatwoods before returning down historic South Canal.
Visitors are advised that pets are not permitted on tram tours. Tickets are sold only at the Hammock Inn concession and may be purchased one day in advance or on the day of the tour.
Tram tickets for adults and youth aged 13 years and older are $10 per person. Tickets for children aged 6 to 12 years old are $5 per person. Children aged 5 years and younger are free.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (includes up to 8 people) and $4 per single occupant vehicle apply. Daily operation of the Hammock Inn and a full schedule of park tram tours will resume in the fall. highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
