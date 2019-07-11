SEBRING — Local yokels Swamp Rats will be setting off on a coast-to-coast national tour with local spoken word artist and singer April Lee Fields in support, starting later this month.
The Swamp Rats formed in Sept. 2012. They have been through some personnel changes over the years but the current lineup consists of Scotty Crow on guitar/vocals/percussion, Andy Starkey banjo/vocals/anything with strings and Elliot Twiggerman on bass guitar.
“Me and Andy at the very least have been doing this, what it is now, for the last three years,” says Crow.
“I’m new to the band,” Twiggerman interjects. “I’ve been with them a few months. I’m a mandolin player originally, but they needed a bass player.”
On their Facebook page, these musical rodents describe themselves as “a unique mix of blues, bluegrass, punk, folk and metal infused in a folk-esque style of music.”
City Newspaper of Rochester, New York said this when trying to describe the sound of these Swamp Rats:
“One genre couldn’t even begin to describe Florida-based trio Swamp Rats. The style contains bits of modern train-hopping punk yet is heavily influenced by traditional bluegrass with folk underpinnings — uniquely blended with metal riffs and mucky Southern blues. Each musician plays multiple instruments, so you’ll hear specks of acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, stomp box, washboard, and despondent lyrics of life experience and the road.”
The tour kicks off Saturday, July 27 in Tampa. The day before on Friday, July 26, there will be a “tour kickoff party” at Mon Crique Wine Bar just off the circle.
“We’ll be leaving the 27th for (The Hub in) Tampa. That’ll be our first tour date. We’re expecting a really good turnout for the 26th here (at Mon Crique),” said Starkey.
Showtime at Mon Crique in Sebring is 8 p.m. Showtime at The Hub in Tampa is 10 p.m.
Following the Tampa date the band will be performing a 2 p.m. show Sunday, July 28 at the Pensacola Bay Brewery in Pensacola. This will be the last scheduled Florida date until at least late September when the band returns home.
Upon leaving the Sunshine State, the band will be scurrying through places such as Beaumont and San Antonio,Texas, and Long Beach and Davis, California.
Thursday, August 15 finds The Swamp Rats at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon in Laramie, Wyoming for a show with Tail Light Rebellion.
Other states the band will visit include Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, North and South Carolina and Alabama so far. Dates will continue to be added as the tour rolls on.
“It started off as a one-month tour and now it’s become a two-month tour. It’s been coming together beautifully actually. We’re still booking shows for September. This will be our first time tackling the west coast as a band,” explains Starkey.
“This is actually going to be our most luxurious tour because we have a camper this year. There are beds in it, there’s a full bathroom in it. There’s a kitchen in it. All that stuff. April’s (Lee Fields) got a van with a bed in it as well. We’ve had vans break down on us before. We’ve been through all the stuff so this is kinda cool to get to ride in style and be comfortable the whole way,” Starkey says with a hearty laugh.
The group plans to keep fans abreast of life on the road throughout the tour.
“We’re going to be documenting our tour. We have a blog, www.swampratsmusic.blogspot.com. We’re planning on writing up at least weekly, if not more frequently, and possibly doing video updates as well if anyone wants to follow where we’re going,” Starkey informs.
You can find Swamp Rats on Twitter, Instagram, Bandcamp and more @swampratsmusic. You may also find more information at facebook.com/swampratsmusic.
Mon Crique is located at 140 N. Commerce Ave.
