School has begun and children, as well as parents, are busy assimilating to their new schedules. This adjustment period can cause gaps in communication due to work, school, extracurricular activities, and household duties.
Take some time to reconnect with your child — take a weekend trip. There are many places in Florida that can be visited within a weekend’s time. Listed below are some book suggestions to read with your child that feature Florida destinations — read the book, then visit the place.
“The Goose’s Gold” by Ron Roy: Ruth Rose and her friends visit her grandmother in Florida and discover a sunken treasure scam! Read “The Goose’s Gold” as a family, then visit the beaches of the Treasure Coast to experience the setting of the story firsthand. AR Level: 3.3 — 1.0 points.
“Menace from the Deep” by Michael P. Spradlin: Emmett’s dad is a wildlife biologist and this assignment in Florida is no walk in the park. Deep in the Everglades, someone has been experimenting to create a new breed of apex predator, and they’re about to set them loose. After reading “Menace from the Deep,” visit The Billie Swamp Safari on the Big Cypress Reservation. The Billie Swamp Safari exhibits native Florida animals and offers swamp buggy and airboat tours that allow you to experience the fragility of the Everglades ecosystem. AR Level: 5.2 — 7.0 points.
“Boys of Blur” by N.D. Wilson: When 12-year-old Charlie moves to a place where black muck and sugarcane fields abound, he discovers a secret world hidden in the cane fields, as well as new family connections and friendships. Belle Glade and Pahokee most resemble the setting in “Boys of Blur.” This rural, agricultural area closely hugs the rim of Lake Okeechobee. Lake days are always good days! Enjoy boating and fishing on the second largest natural freshwater lake contained entirely within the states, then go for a hike along the Herbert Hoover Dike. AR Level: 4.5 — 4.0 points.
“The Other Side of Free” by Krista Russell: In 1739, having escaped from slavery under the British, 13-year-old Jem finds himself in the custody of sharp-tongued Phaedra at Fort Mose in Spanish Florida. This story’s setting is in the St. Augustine area where you can visit the Fort Mose Historic State Park. Then, head south a few miles to the Castillo de San Marcos and feel the Atlantic winds whip across your face. AR Level: 4.6 — 8.0 points.
Of course, there are oodles of other wondrous places to see on our grand peninsula and these literary tie-ins are just a few of the many, many books with Florida settings. All of these books are available at one of your local Heartland Library Cooperative branches. Labor Day weekend is just around the corner. Where will your book take you?
