The theatrical release schedule for 2019 reads like a who’s who of franchises and properties putting out the next installment of their series. But among all the mediocre and terrible movies, what are the ones that are worth your dollar, worth going out to the theater to see? Here are the top 10 movies of 2019 that will blow us away.
IT Chapter 2 – Sept. 6
Audiences were terrified back in 2017 when “IT Chapter 1” hit theater screens. The remake focused solely on the Loser’s Club as kids and their encounter with the supernatural entity simply known as Pennywise. This new vision of what is arguably Stephen King’s scariest novel does a great job of taking you out of your comfort zone and never letting you back to it. If the second chapter can recreate at least part of that same tension and scares then we’re in for one terrifying ride.
Brightburn – May 24
What would have happened if Superman came to Earth and was evil? What if no matter what the loving farmers who found him did, he still turned into a super-powered psychopath? While not actually a Superman retelling, “Brightburn” looks like it uses a similar premise about a crashed alien ship, a baby inside and the farm parents who find him and raise him. Only in this story, the boy is not right and begins to act out. The trailer ends with the boy wearing a scary mask with glowing eyes as he rips apart the door to a walk-in freezer and attacks the woman hiding inside. This isn’t your dad’s superhero story.
Avengers: Endgame – April 26
We all saw “Avengers: Infinity War” and cried when Thanos wiped out half of all life, leading to the death of characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy. April can’t get here soon enough to find out how Tony Stark, Captain America and Ant-Man are going to save the day. As far as superhero movies go, this is the only one to care about in 2019…at least until “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits two months later…then there’s “Captain Marvel” in March…”Shazam!” in the summer…
Toy Story 4 – June 21
We don’t know a lot about this new installment yet, but what we do know is that the plot revolves around a new toy, Forky, being added that sends Woody and crew on a road trip to remind the cowboy just how big the world can be for a toy. There are new toys (one voiced by Keanu Reeves) and an ending that Tom Hanks has said to be “so emotional.” Better start stocking up on the tissues now.
Detective Pikachu – May 10
There once was a time when no one thought a live-action Deadpool movie would work. Then Ryan Reynolds got involved and took over the character, and the rest is history. Now, Reynolds takes to voicing one of the most beloved Pokemon characters of all time in a live-action movie with CGI monsters. Could lightning strike twice for Reynolds? The story follows the son of a police officer who teams up with his dad’s Pikachu (Reynolds) to find the father and stop some bad guys. Oh, and apparently the son is the only one who can hear Pikachu speak English. Seriously, watch the trailer and tell me that’s not going to make all the monies.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – July 26
A former Western actor and his stunt double try to make a new name for themselves in a late 1960s Hollywood that has moved on from Westerns to more modern fare. Why will this make all the money? It stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio It’s written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. Need we say more?
Godzilla King of Monsters – May 31
Humanity can’t leave well enough alone. More monsters are discovered (Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah as well as a few new ones) and fight each other for supremacy over the planet. Of course humans get caught in the fray and must rely on Godzilla to save them. The trailer promises plenty of giant monster-fighting action. If it’s anywhere near as good as 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” then look for this to do very well here and overseas.
Rocketman – May 31
“Bohemian Rhapsody” was a huge success and introduced even more people to the music of Queen. Paramount, the studio behind the Queen biopic, looks to recreate that same success for Elton John in this new movie that focuses on the entertainers breakout years. It’s also going to be competing at the box office with “Godzilla King of Monsters.”
Pet Sematary – April 5
Sometimes dead is better. With the success of “IT Chapter 1” and several well-received adaptations of other stories in 2018, the Stephen King train keeps on rolling into 2019 with a remake of what may be King’s second scariest novel, “Pet Sematary.” The story follows the Creed family as they move to a new home on the edges of an old pet graveyard that has the power to bring the dead back to life. Spoiler alert: it’s a bad idea. Let the nightmare fuel begin.
Star Wars Episode IX – Dec. 20
Just the fact that there is a new Star Wars movie coming is enough to get most moviegoers excited. By the time Episode IX hits theaters in December, we will have been without a proper Star Wars movie for a year-and-a-half. Two years since Episode VIII. Nothing is known about the plot or characters or anything really at this point. But the prospect of new Star Wars is always exciting news. Whether you loved “The Last Jedi” or absolutely hated it, it still made $1.3 billion at the box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.