LAKE PLACID — The Tomoka Heights residential community awarded 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to Lake Placid High School students at the Senior Awards and Scholarships Ceremony.
Presenter Joan Solmes awarded scholarships to Jameson Waller, Ayushi Patel, Natalie Manjarres, Ashley Engle, Gabriella Merlo, Victoria Severance, Chase LeBlanc, Aubrey Lanier, Seth Moon and Emily Berenson. Tomoka Heights residents held several fundraisers designated for scholarships to raise the money.
