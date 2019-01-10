The Tanglewood Art League Art Exhibition and Sale will be celebrating its ninth year on Saturday, Jan. 19 with the theme “Sebring, City on the Circle.” They will be bringing downtown Sebring into the Tanglewood Community Clubhouse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The community is located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 North in Sebring.
There will be raffles for two superlative pieces of art, a hand crafted wood turned bowl by John Henry, a local woodworking artist; and an oil painting by local artist Barbara Wade. As always, all the art displayed at the exhibition was created by resident members of the Tanglewood Art League.
An art exhibition and sale, light refreshments and the chance to win a magnificent prize for your $5 purchase of raffles.
The proceeds collected go toward monetary awards given to two student artists attending South Florida College at the college’s juried student award ceremony in April.
Free admission and all are welcome.
